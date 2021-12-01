 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tickets on sale for symphonic Disney concert at ONEOK Field
0 Comments

Tickets on sale for symphonic Disney concert at ONEOK Field

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are now on sale for “Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade In Concert,” a special event featuring the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing selections from the scores of some of the most popular animated films of the past 10 years.

Tickets are $14-$75, and can be purchased at tulsasymphony.org.

The multimedia concert will be presented May 20, 2022, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. Excerpts from films including “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Tangled,” “Wreck-it Ralph,” “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6,” “The Princess and the Frog” and the 2011 film of “Winnie the Pooh” will be shown on the ballpark’s Jumbotron as the orchestra performs the music. The evening will close with a fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline.

Keith C. Elder, Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, said, “We are thrilled to bring live music back to the ballpark with this spectacular performance. We are honored to serve this wonderful community, and to bring this city together through the power of live music.”

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami hosts Virgil Abloh’s emotional final show for Louis Vuitton

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Wild at Art heads south
Arts-and-theatre

Wild at Art heads south

Birds tend to fly south for the winter, and the Tulsa-based animal rescue and rehabilitation group Wing-It Tulsa is following that example. For the first time, Wing-It Tulsa will host its annual fundraising event “Wild at Art” at the Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon Ave.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert