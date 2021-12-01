Tickets on sale for symphonic Disney concert at ONEOK Field

Tickets are now on sale for “Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade In Concert,” a special event featuring the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing selections from the scores of some of the most popular animated films of the past 10 years.

Tickets are $14-$75, and can be purchased at tulsasymphony.org.

The multimedia concert will be presented May 20, 2022, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. Excerpts from films including “Frozen,” “Moana,” “Tangled,” “Wreck-it Ralph,” “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6,” “The Princess and the Frog” and the 2011 film of “Winnie the Pooh” will be shown on the ballpark’s Jumbotron as the orchestra performs the music. The evening will close with a fireworks display against the Tulsa skyline.

Keith C. Elder, Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, said, “We are thrilled to bring live music back to the ballpark with this spectacular performance. We are honored to serve this wonderful community, and to bring this city together through the power of live music.”

