Tickets on sale for 'Hadestown'

Tickets go on sale at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, for the Tony Award-winning production of "Hadestown," which will make its Oklahoma premiere Sept. 27-Oct. 2, as part of Celebrity Attractions' season.

Tickets start at $29, and are available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; or online at tulsapac.com or celebrityattractions.com.

Inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, "Hadestown" is the story of a young woman who, desperate for food in a ravaged world, goes to work in a hellish industrial underground. Her lover, determined to rescue her, also descends into this underworld, where the king of this domain present him with a terrible choice for the couple's freedom.

"Hadestown" was the most awarded musical of the 2018-2019 season, earning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score by Anais Mitchell, who also wrote the show's book and lyrics; and Best Direction by Rachel Chavkin, along with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical. The show's original cast album also earned a Grammy Award.

Chris Jones, theater critic for the Chicago Tribune, wrote that "It roars off the stage with a ferocity that has not been matched on Broadway in a long while."

