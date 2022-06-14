 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tickets on sale for '1964,' 'Pretty Woman'

  • Updated
  • 0

Tickets are now on sale for two shows Celebrity Attractions will be presenting this summer at the Tulsa PAC.

“1964: The Tribute” returns for its annual summer performance, recreating the look and sound of the early Fab Four. The band performs in full costume, using vintage Rickenbacker, Gretsch and Hofner guitars and Ludwig drum kits and recreating the Beatles’ unique vocal blend that inspired generations of performers.

“1964: The Tribute” will perform Friday, July 29 at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets are $25-$50.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” will come to the Tulsa PAC for an eight-performance run Aug. 23-28.

Based on the popular film that helped make Julia Roberts a star, “Pretty Woman” is a modern-day twist on the “Pygmalion” story, as a prostitute who gets hired by a wealthy businessman to accompany him to various social engagements, and what begins a strictly a business arrangement gets complicated by romance.

The musical, which features a score written by pop star Bryan Adams, ran for one year on Broadway.

People are also reading…

Tickets for “Pretty Woman” are $25-$75.

To purchase tickets for “1964” and “Pretty Woman”: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

<&rule>

What the Ale, Beer of the Week: Elgin Park’s Blueberry Kolsch and meet their new brewer Lucas Dewell

</&hrdp2>

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Philbrook's 'Shepherdess' gets new home

Philbrook's 'Shepherdess' gets new home

Members of the museum's preparations staff reinstalled the 82-by-55 inch painting in a new location — a small gallery of 18th- and 19th-century art on the third floor of the Villa Philbrook.

'Gatsby' dance work comes to Harwelden Mansion

'Gatsby' dance work comes to Harwelden Mansion

"Gatsby Redux" is a site-specific dance work that takes incidents and themes from Fitzgerald's classic novel of the "Roaring '20s" and combines them into an evening-length work that will be performed on the grounds of the Harwelden Mansion, which was built in 1923.

Watch Now: Related Video

John Stamos hits out at Tony Awards for snubbing Bob Saget from 'In Memoriam' segment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert