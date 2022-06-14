Tickets on sale for '1964,' 'Pretty Woman'

Tickets are now on sale for two shows Celebrity Attractions will be presenting this summer at the Tulsa PAC.

“1964: The Tribute” returns for its annual summer performance, recreating the look and sound of the early Fab Four. The band performs in full costume, using vintage Rickenbacker, Gretsch and Hofner guitars and Ludwig drum kits and recreating the Beatles’ unique vocal blend that inspired generations of performers.

“1964: The Tribute” will perform Friday, July 29 at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets are $25-$50.

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” will come to the Tulsa PAC for an eight-performance run Aug. 23-28.

Based on the popular film that helped make Julia Roberts a star, “Pretty Woman” is a modern-day twist on the “Pygmalion” story, as a prostitute who gets hired by a wealthy businessman to accompany him to various social engagements, and what begins a strictly a business arrangement gets complicated by romance.

The musical, which features a score written by pop star Bryan Adams, ran for one year on Broadway.

Tickets for “Pretty Woman” are $25-$75.

To purchase tickets for “1964” and “Pretty Woman”: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

