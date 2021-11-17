Tickets on sale Dec. 1 for Disney's 'A Decade in Concert'

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1 for "Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade In Concert," a special event featuring the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing selections from the scores of some of the most popular animated films of the last 10 years.

The multimedia concert will be presented May 20, 2022, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave. Film excerpts will be shown on the ballpark's Jumbotron as the orchestra performs the music.

The program debuted in 2018 at the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado, and was later performed by the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington D.C., and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The films that will be included in the concert are "Frozen," "Moana," "Tangled," "Wreck-it Ralph," "Zootopia," "Big Hero 6," "The Princess and the Frog," and the 2011 film of "Winnie the Pooh." Among the composers who work will be performed are such award-winning composers as Randy Newman, Alan Mencken, Henry Jackman, and Christopher Beck.

Walt Disney once stated the importance of music in film, saying, "I cannot think of the pictorial story without thinking about the complementary music that will fulfill it. There’s a terrific power to the music. The minute you put music behind these pictures, they have life and vitality they don’t get any other way."