Tickets for TSO 'Triple Play' concert on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Oct. 18 concert by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, to be held at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin St.

Tickets for this matinee concert, which will begin at 3 p.m., range from $10 to $100, and are available by calling 918-584-3645 or online at tulsasymphony.org.

This is the second concert the Tulsa Symphony has presented at the city's baseball stadium, home to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

The program, titled "Triple Play," will feature the orchestra's concertmaster Rossitza Goza as the soloist for the Scottish Fantasy in E-flat Major, Op. 46, by Bruch.

Also on the program is Mozart's Overture to "The Abduction from the Seraglio," and Brahms' valedictory Symphony No. 4 in E Minor.

Sarah Hicks, who serves as Principal Conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall with the Minnesota Orchestra, and whose career has included working with ensembles and artists as diverse as the Chicago Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony, Sting and the rap artist Dessa, will conduct the concert.