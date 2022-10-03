 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets for 'Six' on sale Thursday

  • Updated
Six

The six wives of Henry VIII make like rock stars in "Six," a concert-like musical with big songs and powerful lighting. 

 Courtesy, Joan Marcus

Tickets for the Tulsa run of "Six," the Tony Award-winning musical that transforms the wives of England's King Henry VIII into rock stars, will go on sale to the public at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The show will open Celebrity Attractions' 2022-23 season with performances Nov. 22-27. Tickets are $35-$105 and available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; or online at tulsapac.com.

The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anne of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Catherine Howard and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical reimagines the six women who had the misfortune to marry England’s King Henry VIII as members of a girl group, who are competing to be the group’s lead singer — the ex-wife who suffered the most at Henry’s hands gets the gig.

Yet as the women begin to tell their stories, “Six” becomes more about what these women have in common besides the same ex-husband, and how their stories might have had a “happily ever after.”

Originally created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, “Six” has earned high praise from critics, with the New York Times calling it a “rollicking, reverberant blast from the past.”

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

