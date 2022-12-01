 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets for 'Jesus Christ Superstar' on sale Friday

  • Updated
Jesus Christ Superstar

Jack Hopewell (center) is Jesus in the national touring production of "Jesus Christ Superstar." Celebrity Attractions will present this Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical Jan. 24-29.

 Courtesy, Mike Nitzel

Tickets go on sale at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, for Celebrity Attractions' upcoming production of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," which will be presented Jan. 24-29 at the Tulsa PAC.

Tickets are $35-$95 and can be purchased in person at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; or at celebrityattractions.com.

The production is based on the Olivier Award-winning production, which debuted in 2016 at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Written by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, the musical began its life as a concert album, loosely recounting the final week in Jesus' life. The success of the album led to the first Broadway production in 1971, which earned five Tony Award nominations.

While the musical, with its sympathetic portrait of Judas Iscariot and its way of incorporating contemporary elements into the story, generated controversy when it first premiered, "Jesus Christ Superstar" has been frequently revived on Broadway and London's West End, and songs such as "Gethsemane," "Superstar" and "I Don't Know How to Love Him" have become standards.

The current touring production marks the show's 50th anniversary.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary Magdalene. The musical is directed by Timothy Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

