Tickets for 'Come From Away,' 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for two Broadway touring shows that were rescheduled from Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 season.

The shows are "Come from Away," the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the small Canadian town that welcomed thousands of travelers stranded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks; and the stage adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

"Come From Away" will be presented Oct. 12-17 at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St., and tickets are $29-$79.

When the Sept. 11 attacks shut down air traffic in the United States, planes were re-routed to other locations — although some places were leery about allowing these planes and their passengers into their towns.

One exception was the town of Gander, Newfoundland, which welcomed 7,000 diverse strangers who arrived on 38 different planes. The musical, by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, uses an ensemble cast to portray townspeople and visitors, as suspicions slowly give way to friendship.

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" will come to Tulsa Nov. 2-7, at the Tulsa PAC. Tickets are $25-$75.