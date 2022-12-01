Tickets for Architecture Foundation's 'Tunnel Tours,' new locations on sale

It's time to make plans to get down in 2023 — to be specific, down below the streets and skyscrapers of downtown Tulsa on one of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture's popular "Tunnel Tours."

The foundation hosts special tours on the second Saturday of each month to highlight unique and sometimes underappreciated aspects of Tulsa's built landscape, from neighborhoods to iconic buildings.

These tours tend to sell out quickly, which is why the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is offering season tickets for its events for the 2023 calendar year, as well as tickets for individual events.

The Second Saturday Tours will include two offerings of the popular "Tulsa Underground: The Tunnel Tour," which will take place Feb. 11 and Aug. 12. The tours will also include visits to eight new locations, including "Will Rogers High School: A Deco Darling" on Jan. 14, "OKPOP Museum: A Design Discussion" on July 15 and "Haunted Tulsa: The Arts District" on Oct. 14.

Tickets for individual tours are $20-$25. Packages, which include admission to one's choice of six to 12 TFA events, are $94-$185.

To purchase, and for a complete list of all TFA events: tulsaarchitecture.org.

'A Christmas Carol'

American Theatre Company first presented its original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” in 1976, and the show has been a staple of Tulsa's holiday season ever since.

Two of the company's founding members collaborated on the adaptation, with Bob Odle writing the show's book and the late Richard Averill composing the songs. In the subsequent years, several hundred local actors have appeared in the show, which is now one of the longest running productions of this story in the United States, eclipsed only by the production at Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater.

This year's production will feature some major changes — namely, a different set. The Victorian London street scene designed by Richard Ellis has been retired after 30 years of very active duty, and the company is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise the needed funds to build a new set.

The 2022 "A Christmas Carol" will make use of a more minimalist approach to scenery, which in turn, said director Laurie Carlson, will help focus more attention on Dickens' story of hope and redemption, as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is shown glimpses of his past, present and future, to make him understand the true spirit of the Christmas season.

Karl Krause returns to his signature role as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Sean Patrick Rooney as the Spirit of Christmas Present, Nick Bushta as Bob Cratchit, Andy Axewell as Jacob Marley, Nicholas Bradford as Fred Burnett, Paige Dickey as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Rowan Butler as Tiny Tim.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Wednesday-Saturday, Dec. 14-17, and Monday-Friday, Dec. 19-23; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 18, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Tickets are $22-$40. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

'Pendula' at Liggett Studio

For the past 50 years, Steve Liggett has been one of the Tulsa arts community's most vigorous proponents of new art and new ideas through his work overseeing such venues and organizations as the Johnson Atelier, Living Art of Tulsa and The Liggett Studio.

Now, for the first time in many years, Liggett has put together a solo show of his own work, focusing on his ceramics and works on paper. Titled "Pendula," the show is on display through Dec. 17 at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.

While the work itself is new, it also reflects Liggett's history. He earned a Master of Arts degree in ceramics from the University of Tulsa in 1979, and he first became interested in creating art out of handmade paper in the early 1980s.

The exhibit also includes collaborative work Liggett has done with his daughter, Cara. And the text panels, in which the words are arranged in the shape of a plumb bob, deal with the ideas that have guided Liggett through his artistic life.

Hours for the exhibit are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment. 918-694-5719, liggettstudio.com.