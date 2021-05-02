Three arts events this week explore Race Massacre

Three events this week will employ different art forms — literature, music and theater — to explore aspects of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, from instigation to its aftermath.

• Novelist Jewell Parker Rhodes will take part in a virtual event to talk about the reissue of her 1997 novel, "Magic City," 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. The event is presented by Magic City Books.

Rhodes, whose books for young readers include the multi-award-winning "Ghost Boys," first became aware of the Tulsa Race Massacre when she happened upon a 1983 magazine article about the event.

In a new Author's Note for the reissue (Harper Collins, $16.99), Rhodes writes, "The subject haunted me emotionally and intellectually. Why was it that I had never heard of the Tulsa Massacre? When did Black people migrate to Oklahoma? Why was this history suppressed?"

Rhodes' novel is based on history, starting with the still-enigmatic encounter between a Black man and a white woman in an elevator in downtown Tulsa that is recognized as the flashpoint for the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921.