It would be a drag if Theatre Tulsa’s production of the musical “Kinky Boots” were to be considered just another skirmish in the culture wars.

As Jarrod Kopp said, as he welcomed audiences to the performance we attended, the company originally had planned to present its version of this Tony Award-winning musical several years ago, but those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back then, the idea of men dressing up in women’s clothing and taking on empowering personae was seen merely as a source of light entertainment and personal expression. Now, it is something that prompts all sorts of political turmoil.

“We didn’t set out to make a political statement with this show,” Kopp said, “but since this political statement has been forced on us, we are proud to present this show that is about accepting people for who they are.”

It’s also about capitalism, when you get right down to it. A venerable company is struggling to make ends meet, as its products are no longer considered fashionable. So it decides to strike out in an entirely new direction — to service a market that most people had no idea existed.

In the world of “Kinky Boots,” the product is shoes, the sort of sturdy, sedate brogues that the England company Price & Son have been turning out for decades. But when the company’s founder dies, his son Charlie (Andrew Barker) finds himself saddled with shoes no one wants.

But after an attempt to help what he believes is a damsel in distress earns him a boot heel to the head, Charlie awakens to the realization that maybe the way to save his company is to apply everything he’s learned about the shoe business into creating the sort of fabulous footwear preferred by drag performers.

His rescuer, in more ways than one, is Lola (Amari Wallace), the star performer at a local drag club, who shows a flair for design as well as performing. The two team up to create a new line of fabulous footwear that they will debut at a show in Milan, battling unrealistic deadlines, misogynist co-workers and their own internal demons along the way.

In the end, “Kinky Boots” does exactly what its climactic songs promise — it raises you up with a sweetly formulaic story, a song score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper that’s loaded with tunes that turn into earworms, and a lot of energetic performances by the cast.

Wallace had some vocal difficulties at the performance we attended, but those moments actually worked to show the vulnerable person behind the armor of sequins and stilettos. Barker is quite good as the somewhat feckless Charlie, and he and Wallace may break a few hearts with “Not My Father’s Son.”

Caitlin Gibbons is hilarious as Lauren, the factory worker with a crush on her boss; Claire Sbanotto is suitably snippy as Charlie’s upwardly mobile fiancee, Nicola; and Troy Cope makes the most of the boorish Don, who doesn’t take kindly to Lola’s presence.

Director Travis Guillory keeps the action at buoyant pace, while keeping his choreography simple. Music director Jeremy Stevens brought a high gloss to the vocal ensemble.

“Kinky Boots” continues with performances through May 14 at the Tulsa PAC. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.