Theatre Tulsa turns to film for 'Last Five Years'

She got in touch with Tristan Lesso, an actor she knew from her time at New York University, and asked if he would be interested. When Lesso agreed, Caldwell then reached out to Theatre Tulsa.

“I have to give Theatre Tulsa and (executive director) Jarrod Kopp a lot of credit, because I just came to them with little more than an idea, and they agreed immediately to it,” Caldwell said. “They trusted us enough that we had the freedom to create the sort of production we wanted.”

“Theatre Tulsa has been experimenting with live shows online throughout the past year of the pandemic, but they have been more like TV broadcasts than live theatre in a shared space,” Kopp said. “For this final online project before we return to live theatre, we decided to go all in on the streaming experience, and produce a full movie adaptation of a musical beloved by theatre fans. It was shot as an indie film throughout New York City, and we are incredibly proud of the end result.”

“The Last Five Years” will be available to view April 30-May 2 on the streaming platform SHOWTIX4U.

Caldwell said she wanted the production to have the rawness of live theater — something that streaming platforms such as Zoom cannot easily replicate.