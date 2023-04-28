Once you strip away all the glitter and glitz, the sky-high stiletto heels and the thigh-high boot tops, the musical “Kinky Boots” proves itself to be a story about acceptance and forgiveness.

“The cast and I have had these conversations from the start of rehearsals,” said Travis Guillory, who is directing Theatre Tulsa’s production of “Kinky Boots,” which will conclude the company’s 100th anniversary season.

“Of course this is a high-energy show with a lot of laughs, a lot of singing and dancing, and a lot of literally moving parts,” Guillory said. “But we never wanted to lose sight of the fact that this show is really about accepting people for who they are, and to extend some forgiveness to those people who may treat you poorly, because they can’t, or don’t want to, understand why someone is different than themselves.

“I see it as a story about how we can all be better human beings, by just offering others a little extra grace,” he said.

“Kinky Boots” is based on the real-life story of a young man in Great Britain, who inherited his family’s shoe-making business and the unique way he found to revitalize what had been a moribund enterprise.

As the musical, written by Tony Award-winning Harvey Fierstein and Grammy Award-winner Cyndi Lauper, tells it, Charlie Price (played by Andrew Barker) is planning on a career in London real estate and a life with his posh girlfriend Nicola (Claire Sbanotto).

When Charlie returns home for the funeral of his father, he learns that the family business, which has specialized in making “sensible shoes” for sensible gentlemen is near bankruptcy.

It takes a beating from a couple of thugs that brings Charlie together with Lola (Amari Wallace), the star performer at a local club specializing in drag shows, and a dressing-down by one of his workers, Lauren (Caitlin Gibbons), to make Charlie realize the way to save his business is to focus on an “underserved niche market” — namely, making high-heeled boots and shoes designed to be worn by men.

The story originally inspired a BBC documentary, then a feature film in 2005, before being turned into the musical that dominated the 2013 Tony Awards, with 13 nominations and six wins, including Best Musical.

Theatre Tulsa had originally planned on presenting “Kinky Boots” in 2020, but that production fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the company chose to mount a production for this season, they approached Guillory — who has worked with Theatre Tulsa in shows as diverse as “The Producers” and “Beauty and the Beast” — to direct.

“And I turned them down,” Guillory said, laughing. “I knew it would be a huge undertaking — not just because it requires a large cast, with a lot of singing and dancing and huge set pieces flying in and out, but because of the responsibility for telling a story that deals with the drag community and society’s perceptions about that community.

“When I laid out all these reasons for turning the job down,” Guillory said, “the Theatre Tulsa people said, ‘That’s why we need you to do this show.’ So they very gently but persuasively twisted my arm to direct and choreograph.”

Guillory said casting the show was particularly challenging, as the show requires an ensemble of drag performers.

“I had four people show up (to audition,)” Guillory said, “and every one of them knocked it out of the park. I knew that if we couldn’t get that ensemble, if we couldn’t find someone able to play the part of Lola, then it was back to the drawing board. But the perfect people showed up.”

Guillory added that the music for the show puts unusual demands on most of the male vocalists.

“Everything is pitched in the upper register,” he said, “so you have all the tenors singing in the alto range, and all the baritones singing tenor. We’ve had to work to find ways for our cast to be able to sing this show in a way that’s healthy and sustainable.”

Guillory said the current, and highly charged, political and social atmosphere about drag performances has also been something of a galvanizing force for the cast and crew.

“The fact that we’re doing this show at this time, when the whole idea of drag has become such a volatile subject, has really inspired everyone involved,” Guillory said. “Everyone understands how this musical comedy has suddenly taken on even greater cultural import, and so they are all working to make this show the best it can be.”