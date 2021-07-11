Theatre Tulsa puts kids on stage with 'Junie B. Jones,' 'Grease'

The students taking part in Theatre Tulsa Academy will begin to show off all the things they’ve learned this summer, with two musical productions.

The first is “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.,” an adaptation of the popular books by Barbara Park that will feature students from the Broadway Beginners and the Broadway Bootcamp class.

The Broadway Beginners, for students ages 5-8, is designed to equip young performers with a basic toolkit of musical theater skills that includes singing, acting and dancing. Students in this course level will make up the children’s ensemble for “Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr.”

Broadway Bootcamp is for students ages 8-14 and offers acting and dance lessons as well as rehearsal time. Bootcamp students will have the lead and supporting roles in the musical, which follows Junie B. Jones as she navigates her way through all the new experiences of the first day of first grade, from making new friends to engaging in a surprisingly intense kickball tournament.

Performances are 7:30 Friday, July 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18, in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $20.25-$26.50.