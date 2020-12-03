Theatre Tulsa postpones second 'Tell Me a Story' production

The December segment of "Tell Me a Story," Theatre Tulsa's live theater experience that was to be performed at ahha Tulsa's Hardesty Arts Center Dec. 4-5 and 11-12, has been tentatively rescheduled for February 2021.

“Because of the rising COVID-19 cases currently happening in Oklahoma during the holiday season, we have decided to postpone the December episode out of caution for our performers, staff and audiences,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

"Tell Me a Story" is a three-part series of true-life personal stories by Tulsans that have been adapted into short plays. The series debuted in November, with six plays being performed simultaneously at various locations throughout the Hardesty facility, in a way that was designed for public health and safety. Subsequent episodes were scheduled for December and January.

Kopp said, “We now plan to produce our second episode in February 2021, and will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.”

