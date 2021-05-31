Theatre Tulsa plans for 99th annual season

The final show in the “Broadway Series” will be the stage adaptation of the classic film musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” April 22-May 8, 2022. Three actors find fun and romance as the film world begins the transition from silent movies to “the talkies.”

The “Play Series” opens with “The Guys,” Aug. 27-Sept. 5. Anne Nelson’s play is about the captain of a New York fire department that lost most of its men on Sept. 11, 2001, and how his efforts to write the eulogies for his fallen comrades helps turn their stories into a memorial to the sacrifice some will do to save others.

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” by Will Arbery, will be presented Feb. 25-March 6, 2022. Four graduates of a conservative Catholic college reunite when their mentor is named as the college’s new president, and in the course of the night they must confront the things they were taught and the ideas they now espouse in cathartic conversation.

The “Academy Series,” featuring graduates of the company’s Broadway Academy programs, opens July 16-18 with “Junie B. Jones Jr.,” a musical based on the popular series of children’s books.

Subsequent shows include “Grease: School Edition,” July 23-25; “Chicago: High School Edition,” Nov. 5-7; and Disney’s “Moana Jr.” on May 20-22, 2022.