Theatre Tulsa plans for 99th annual season

Musicals both sunny and rainy, as well as dramas that deal with some of the darker moments in recent history, will make up the 99th season of Theatre Tulsa.
The company, which is the oldest continually operating community theater organization west of the Mississippi River, will also present four productions featuring the students who participate in Theatre Tulsa’s educational programs.
The company’s “Broadway Series” includes four musicals, two classics and two more contemporary shows.
The series begins Aug. 13-29 with “Matilda: The Musical,” based on Roald Dahl’s novel of a young girl whose special abilities and indomitable spirit come in handy at school where she must face the dreaded Miss Trunchbull.
Inspired by the history of the Supremes, “Dreamgirls” traces the rise of a trio of soul singers who are fashioned into superstars, and how the three once-close friends get caught up in the machinery of show business. It will run Oct. 8-17.
The final collaboration by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, “The Sound of Music,” will be presented Jan. 14-30, 2022. The story of the Von Trapp family singers in the years just before World War II contains some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi” and the title song.
The final show in the “Broadway Series” will be the stage adaptation of the classic film musical “Singin’ in the Rain,” April 22-May 8, 2022. Three actors find fun and romance as the film world begins the transition from silent movies to “the talkies.”
The “Play Series” opens with “The Guys,” Aug. 27-Sept. 5. Anne Nelson’s play is about the captain of a New York fire department that lost most of its men on Sept. 11, 2001, and how his efforts to write the eulogies for his fallen comrades helps turn their stories into a memorial to the sacrifice some will do to save others.
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” by Will Arbery, will be presented Feb. 25-March 6, 2022. Four graduates of a conservative Catholic college reunite when their mentor is named as the college’s new president, and in the course of the night they must confront the things they were taught and the ideas they now espouse in cathartic conversation.
The “Academy Series,” featuring graduates of the company’s Broadway Academy programs, opens July 16-18 with “Junie B. Jones Jr.,” a musical based on the popular series of children’s books.
Subsequent shows include “Grease: School Edition,” July 23-25; “Chicago: High School Edition,” Nov. 5-7; and Disney’s “Moana Jr.” on May 20-22, 2022.
Enrollment for the current Broadway Academy is currently open for students ages 5 to 18. For more information: theatretulsa.org.
Season tickets are now on sale, and range from $75 for the Academy and Play series, $155 for the Broadway series, and $235 for the full season. All performances will be at the Tulsa PAC.
To purchase and more information: 918-587-8402, theatretulsa.org