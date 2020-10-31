Theatre Tulsa offers virtual cruise in interactive show

In this age of COVID-19, the idea of getting on a cruise ship and heading out to sea with a few thousand strangers might strike one as the height of foolhardiness.

However, Theatre Tulsa is offering people a way to have the cruise experience in the comfort and safety of their homes, with “Cruise in a Box,” the second in the company’s series of virtual interactive In the Box events.

“Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines” is an original production that simulates a multistop cruise with appropriate entertainment.

Each show comes with a “mystery box” delivered by mail to each household the week before the performance. The boxes, which must remain sealed until the show begins, contain a variety of props and other surprises that fuel the interactive and personal nature of each performance.

“Audiences for this show will join our Live Virtual Cruise Director for a night of world-class shipboard entertainment and variety performances as you sail across the globe — all from your own couch,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.