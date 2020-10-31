 Skip to main content
Theatre Tulsa offers virtual cruise in interactive show

Jonathan Burns-3

Contortionist and comedian Jonathan Burns is one of the artists featured in Theatre Tulsa's "Cruise in a Box" interactive theater event.

 Courtesy, Theatre Tulsa

In this age of COVID-19, the idea of getting on a cruise ship and heading out to sea with a few thousand strangers might strike one as the height of foolhardiness.

However, Theatre Tulsa is offering people a way to have the cruise experience in the comfort and safety of their homes, with “Cruise in a Box,” the second in the company’s series of virtual interactive In the Box events.

“Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines” is an original production that simulates a multistop cruise with appropriate entertainment.

Each show comes with a “mystery box” delivered by mail to each household the week before the performance. The boxes, which must remain sealed until the show begins, contain a variety of props and other surprises that fuel the interactive and personal nature of each performance.

“Audiences for this show will join our Live Virtual Cruise Director for a night of world-class shipboard entertainment and variety performances as you sail across the globe — all from your own couch,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

“Cruise in a Box” features a world-premiere original script and characters, along with an international lineup of entertainers. The cast includes sand artist Joe Castillo from Mexico, who has performed for numerous presidents, popes and kings; Brook Wood, talented singer and lead vocalist on many cruises; Jonathan Burns, a comedian and contortionist with perhaps one of the most original acts ever seen; Mahdi Gilbert, a Canadian magician who is the world’s only sleight of hand artist without any hands; and Jumbles St. Pierre, a champion flair bartender from the United Kingdom.

This series of shows is being brought to Oklahoma audiences through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and In The Box Entertainment in New York.

“Cruise in a Box: Living Room Cruise Lines” runs for nine performances from Wednesday, Nov. 4, through Nov. 14; all shows begin at 7 p.m. Ticket packages are currently available for $55 per household.

To purchase and more information: 918-587-8402, theatretulsa.org/inabox.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

