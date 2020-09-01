Theatre Tulsa Max Major show moved to October

The success mentalist Max Major has had on the competition show "America's Got Talent" has meant that his virtual show, which Theatre Tulsa was to present, has had to be postponed.

Major's show, "Remote Control with Max Major," a virtual interactive theater experience, was to have been presented live Sept. 10-12.

However, Major made it through to the semi-finals of the televised talent competition, and as a result, his schedule has drastically changed.

Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa, shared the email he received from one of the producers for the "Remote Control with Max Major" show, which said "America's Got Talent" now requires that all contestants, if they wish to continue in the competiton, must remain in the Los Angeles area, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, through Sept. 25, when the current competition concludes.

However, Kopp said, the change means that more performances of the "Remote Control with Max Major" show can be added and the deadline to register extended.

The new dates will be 7 p.m. Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 9-11.

Cost for the event remains $55 per household, and deadline for registering to participate is Sept. 24.