Theatre Tulsa Academy presents twists on classic fairy tales

Theatre Tulsa, which celebrates its centennial this season, will open its 100th year with two productions featuring young performers from its Theatre Tulsa Academy program.

Theatre Tulsa Academy is a program that trains students on the essentials of musical theater — auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance and more — and that culminates in a fully staged production of a popular musical, adapted for young performers.

The two shows scheduled for this season take dramatic and comic liberties with the characters and stories of classic fairy tales.

“Shrek Jr.,” based on the Academy Award-winning animated film about an ogre who leads a cast of misfits to rescue a princess and find true acceptance, will be presented 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 14-15; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. An adapted, sensory-friendly performance for audiences will be presented at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17. An American Sign Language interpreter will also be present at the adaptive show.

The production is directed by Madalene Steichen, choreographed by Bailee Washington, with music direction from Holly Harper.

“Into The Woods Jr.,” a teen-focused adaptation of the groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, will be presented 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, July 21-22; 2 and 7:30 pm. Saturday July 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. An adapted, sensory-friendly performance with an ASL interpreter will be 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.

“Into the Woods Jr.” features many classic fairy tale characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in a lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables. It is directed by Clare Holt, choreographed by Travis Guillory, with music direction also from Holly Harper.

Tickets are $20.25-$26.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.