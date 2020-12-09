The show must go on: Memorable ways concerts and shows happened in a COVID-19 year

Tulsa’s arts organizations and performance venues were expecting 2020 would be a year filled with concerts and exhibitions, musical theater and modern dance.
Instead, on March 14, the surge of COVID-19 prompted the city of Tulsa to require most places where the public might gather to be shut down. And among the first entities to be affected by this ruling were the city’s theaters, performance centers and concert venues.
Major concerts set for the BOK Center, such as the final farewell tour of the band KISS, were canceled or postponed. The Tulsa PAC, home to the city’s major performing arts groups, went dark. Performance schedules were rapidly, and repeatedly, changed, in the hopes that things would get back to something close to normal in a few weeks. Then, in a few months. Then...
Then it was time to completely rethink what the performing arts in Tulsa were capable of doing.
Normally, this is the time when newspapers publish lists of the best and worst things in a given field of endeavor during the past year. Most of us can agree on the worst thing this year — the coronavirus pandemic.
And while the pandemic, and all the tragedies and uncertainties it has engendered, has upended life as we know it, it has also prompted all manner of heroics and innovation — and that includes within the arts.
So instead of a “Top 10” list for this year, the Tulsa World Scene staff wants to highlight and celebrate those moments when local arts groups and performance venues discovered new ways to lift our spirits and engage our emotions through words, music and images.
Dance
“Socially distanced ballet” was almost an oxymoron in March. The creation, rehearsal and performance of just about any work of dance requires people to be close, engaging in rigorous physical activity in enclosed spaces.
As Tulsa Ballet grappled with how to present ballet in a COVID-19 world, the company turned to its archives, streaming film productions of previous productions, such as “Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music” and “The Merry Widow.”
But the goal was to find a way to perform new work before an audience — live, virtual or both.
“People always talk about ‘thinking outside the box,’” Artistic Director Marcello Angelini said. “This was a matter of being creative within the box. And given the guidelines from the (Centers for Disease Controls), the 43-page ‘bible’ from AGMA, the dancers’ union and our infectious disease expert Dr. Lauren Brett Jaggers — we’re talking about a very small box.”
With choreographers working from as far away as Amsterdam and dancers divided into “pods” to maintain safety levels, the company premiered “Creations Reimagined” in late October. It was performed at the company’s Studio K theater to audiences of no more than 30, as well as being livestreamed on certain days.
“I am so proud of how the show turned out,” Angelini said. “The creativity of everyone involved was amazing. We couldn’t have intermissions, where people would mingle, so we had to keep them in their seats and interested as we cleaned the air and washed the stage in between performances. So we came up with videos that gave people a behind-the-scenes look at how this production happened.”
“It proved that we could do a high-quality show for a fraction of the cost we would normally spend,” Managing Director Scott Black said. “I have a feeling that working with choreographers remotely will be something we do more and more, along with offering the livestreaming of performances.”
Music
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra made history Sept. 5 when it became the first professional orchestra in the country to perform before a live audience since March.
To achieve this, the orchestra collaborated with the Tulsa Drillers to stage the concert at ONEOK Field. The program was suitably heroic, featuring works by Ludwig van Beethoven in honor of the composer’s 250th anniversary.
A second ONEOK concert in October had to be called because of rain — but not before guest conductor Sarah Hicks led the orchestra in Mozart’s buoyantly saucy Overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio” as a kind of musical love letter to its audience.
The orchestra also recorded concerts to be broadcast on Public Radio Tulsa and will air a holiday special on KQCW Channel 19 on Dec. 19.
The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College also performed a concert at ONEOK, but most of its season has been presented online, taking advantage of the college’s audio and visual recording facilities.
Orchestra musicians are featured in “Connecting the Dots” presentations that help introduce music that will be part of chamber music concerts, featuring classical and contemporary works.
The orchestra also livestreamed its popular “Tulsa Sings!” concert, where local singers compete, and is readying a streaming production of its “Christmas in Tulsa” holiday show.
Chamber Music Tulsa also went fully virtual, partnering with the livestreaming service OurConcerts.Live to present unique performances by ensembles such as the Miro Quartet and the Gryphon Trio, who had been scheduled to be part of the organization’s 2020-2021 season.
Opera
Soon after the March lockdown, Tulsa Opera made sure that its Tulsa audiences knew that the company was going to do everything it could to carry on, beginning with a series of video performances under the title “Staying Alive,” as opera singers who have appeared, or were scheduled to perform, in Tulsa Opera productions performed arias, art songs and show tunes from their homes. And, naturally, the series concluded with many of the participants joining in on a rendition of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.”
In October, the company made a little history of its own, with the first fully staged opera performed to a live audience, when it presented a unique version of Verdi’s tragedy “Rigoletto” at ONEOK Field. Former Oklahoman James Robinson reworked the story to incorporate baseball imagery in an imaginative and entertaining way.
Theater
The live theater world made the pivot to online productions early on, with the Orbit Initiative, the community project of the Tulsa PAC Trust, presenting a version of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” with Bailey Workman in the title role.
Heller Theatre Company, which has for the past few years presented only original plays by local writers, fully embraced the concept of Zoom theater with its summer production of “Heller Shorts,” in which the short plays were all written specifically for the Zoom platform, often to excellent effect.
Theatre Tulsa, whose production of “A Little Night Music” was the last show staged in Tulsa before the March lockdown, returned to live performance in November, with a unique project, “Tell Me a Story.” Personal, true-life stories by Tulsa residents were transformed into theatrical works with limited casts and staged throughout the Hardesty Arts Center downtown to maintain social distancing.
The company also partnered with In The Box Entertainment, a program of the Adirondack Theater Festival in New York, to present a series of virtual interactive theatrical experiences, including a performance by “America’s Got Talent” contestant Max Major.
The Theatre Department at Tulsa Community College also shifted its season to a virtual format, presenting plays as diverse as Larry David’s black comedy “Fish in the Dark” to Stephen Karam’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Humans.”
Admiral Twin concerts
They heyday of drive-in theaters lies somewhere in the past.
But the sequel arrived in 2020.
What better place to practice social distancing than at an outdoor movie theater?
The Admiral Twin Drive-In wasn’t “only” a go-to place for movies this year. It became a convert venue. Vehicles packed the premises to watch footage of a Garth Brooks concert in June. The successful Brooks show created momentum to launch a series of Encore Drive-In Nights concert screenings featuring artists like Blake Shelton (who performed with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins), Kane Brown and Metallica. Also, Christian band Casting Crowns performed live at the Admiral Twin.
The Tulsa Chorale created a virtual performance of two sections from Beethoven’s Mass In C that was shown at the Admiral Twin, and American Theatre Company is planning to have a film of its 2019 production of the musical “A Christmas Carol” shown on the big screen later this month.
The historic outdoor venue will be utilized as a secondary site when Tulsa’s Circle Cinema serves as a “satellite” location for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
Virtual music fests
Festivals are meant to be gatherings of people. What happens when gatherings of people aren’t ideal for public safety? If you still want to stage your festival (many were canceled), you find a way to pivot.
Among festivals that switched to remote or virtual formats out of an abundance of caution in 2020 were the 23rd annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, the fourth annual Tom Skinner Skyline Music Fest and the ninth Bob Childers Gypsy Cafe festival.
BOK at home
BOK Center’s 2020 concert season ended when a March 12 KISS show was postponed due to the arrival of COVID-19. That show, and others, were pushed forward to 2021.
BOK Center has hosted only a few events since, including a campaign rally, a PBR stop and Arvest Winterfest. In addition, BOK Center became a partner in bringing entertainment into peoples’ homes.
For instance, the magician Piff the Magic Dragon performed remote interactive shows by way of Zoom in August. Magician Ben Seidman also performed remotely. Zoom was an MVP in 2020.
Cain’s at home
In addition to staging socially distanced and limited-capacity events, Cain’s Ballroom and other local music venues adjusted to 2020 by making shows available via livestreams. Music fans were given the option of enjoying live music from the comfort of their homes.
