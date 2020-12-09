The show must go on: Memorable ways concerts and shows happened in a COVID-19 year

Tulsa’s arts organizations and performance venues were expecting 2020 would be a year filled with concerts and exhibitions, musical theater and modern dance.

Instead, on March 14, the surge of COVID-19 prompted the city of Tulsa to require most places where the public might gather to be shut down. And among the first entities to be affected by this ruling were the city’s theaters, performance centers and concert venues.

Major concerts set for the BOK Center, such as the final farewell tour of the band KISS, were canceled or postponed. The Tulsa PAC, home to the city’s major performing arts groups, went dark. Performance schedules were rapidly, and repeatedly, changed, in the hopes that things would get back to something close to normal in a few weeks. Then, in a few months. Then...

Then it was time to completely rethink what the performing arts in Tulsa were capable of doing.

Normally, this is the time when newspapers publish lists of the best and worst things in a given field of endeavor during the past year. Most of us can agree on the worst thing this year — the coronavirus pandemic.