The Concert Truck comes to town; Tulsa Honors Orchestra to perform

A unique musical experience, The Concert Truck, will roll into Tulsa for a series of free concerts at various locations around the city, Dec. 16-19.

The Concert Truck is the brainchild of two classical pianists, Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, who in 2016 converted a 16-foot box truck into a fully functioning mobile concert hall, complete with lights, sound system and piano. The duo has taken the Concert Truck across the country, performing just about anywhere one can park a truck and put on a show.

Intended as a mobile music venue that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music accessible to all, The Concert Truck engages diverse communities and audiences nationwide with thoughtful, timely programming.

They have partnered with such organizations as the Kennedy Center’s Washington National Opera, Virginia Arts Festival, University of South Carolina, Southeastern Piano Festival and Dallas Symphony Orchestra to deliver music to local communities. Additionally, The Concert Truck created an online children’s show in partnership with the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival that has been presented to more than 55,000 students in North Carolina schools.