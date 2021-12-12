The Concert Truck comes to town; Tulsa Honors Orchestra to perform

A unique musical experience, The Concert Truck, will roll into Tulsa for a series of free concerts at various locations around the city, Dec. 16-19.
The Concert Truck is the brainchild of two classical pianists, Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, who in 2016 converted a 16-foot box truck into a fully functioning mobile concert hall, complete with lights, sound system and piano. The duo has taken the Concert Truck across the country, performing just about anywhere one can park a truck and put on a show.
Intended as a mobile music venue that strengthens communities by redefining the concert experience and making live music accessible to all, The Concert Truck engages diverse communities and audiences nationwide with thoughtful, timely programming.
They have partnered with such organizations as the Kennedy Center’s Washington National Opera, Virginia Arts Festival, University of South Carolina, Southeastern Piano Festival and Dallas Symphony Orchestra to deliver music to local communities. Additionally, The Concert Truck created an online children’s show in partnership with the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival that has been presented to more than 55,000 students in North Carolina schools.
For their Tulsa debut, Luby and Zhang will be presenting classical music with a holiday theme at four Tulsa locations:
4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Brookside Southminster Presbyterian Church, 3500 S. Peoria Ave.
4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at LIFE Senior Services at Eastside, 1427 E. Indianapolis Ave.
Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave.
4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.
The Concert Truck’s Tulsa performances are sponsored by the Tulsa PAC Trust. tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Honors Orchestra
The Tulsa Honors Orchestra, a string orchestra program for young musicians that was founded in 1979, will present a holiday concert, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
The orchestra was founded by violinist and educator Jody Naifeh, who earned a Governor’s Arts Award and a Harwelden Award in recognition of her efforts in arts education. Naifeh died in 2019, and her daughter, Karen Naifeh Harmon, now leads the orchestra.
Tickets for the concert are $10-$20. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
Singing about Architecture
The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host its first “Caroling Tour,” an evening blending classic holiday songs with a stroll among some of downtown Tulsa’s most distinctive buildings. Two sessions are available, beginning at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
The tour will begin at the Center for Architecture, 633 S. Boston Ave., and will include servings of hot chocolate and tea to help set a festive mood. The tour will highlight aspects of certain buildings that might not be as noticeable in the cold light of day, as well as giving participants the chance to blend their voices in songs of the season.
Tickets are $15, and must be purchased in advance, as space in limited. tulsaarchitecture.org.
‘Duets’ at Liggett Studio
Three of Tulsa’s most prolific and popular artists have collaborated on a unique exhibit, “Duets,” that is currently on display at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave.
Painters Patrick (P.S.) Gordon and Cynthia Brown used ceramic vessels made by Steve Liggett as their canvases for a series of colorful creations.
The show is on display through Dec. 18. Gallery hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday. liggettstudio.com.Watch Now: See and Be Scene: Episode 38(tncms-asset)1745d3b6-f33d-58a4-aebc-4c4a97bd22b3[0](/tncms-asset)
