TFA to host 'Halloween Bash' at Dresser Mansion

The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host “A Haunting Halloween Bash” Friday, Oct. 28, at the historic Dresser Mansion, at 235 W. 18th St.

The evening, which begins at 7:30 p.m., will include hors d’oeuvres and a full bar, complementary tarot readings, interactive performances, where guests will chat with mansion staff from years gone by to learn more about the history of the Dresser Mansion, a photo booth, live music from Luna Voodoo featuring Charlie Redd, dancing, hidden objects tied to the history of the mansion that can be exchanged for original pieces of jewelry handcrafted by Dillon Rose, and other festive surprises.

As it is celebrating Halloween, guests are encouraged to come in costume.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch our Haunting Halloween Bash in support of Tulsa Foundation for Architecture at Dresser Mansion,” said TFA Executive Director Amber Litwack. “The Halloween Bash we hosted last year at The Abbey Mausoleum was so successful that we decided to transform the event into a signature annual fundraiser for the foundation.

“We’re also advancing our mission by incorporating the history of the Dresser Mansion into the event in a very unique way,” she said. “You won’t find anything quite like this event in Tulsa.”

The site for this year’s bash, the Dresser Mansion, was designed in the Italian Renaissance style by New York architect Albert Joseph Bodker and built in 1919. Owner Pauline Dresser had an eye for elegant things, and her stylish home soon became the toast of Tulsa.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion has many of the original features still intact, which earned the Dresser a spot on the National Register of Historic places in 2001. Once the scene of some of Tulsa’s most elegant and lavish parties, the mansion boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, wood-beam ceilings, hardwood floors, six fireplaces and a number of other distinctive features.

Tickets for the event are $135, and sponsorships are available, starting at $500. To purchase and more information: tulsaarchitecture.org/programs.