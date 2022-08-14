TCC Vision winners to be honored Sept. 8

The Tulsa Community College Foundation will honor three individuals for their efforts to promote education at the 2022 Vision Dinner, to be held 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center.

Recipients of this year’s Vision Education Leadership Award are Tyrance Billingsley II, a former TCC student and founder of Black Tech Street; Alana Hughes, director of Tulsa grantmaking for the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and a TCC Foundation Board Trustee; and Ron Looney, founder of Tri-Angle Development and a TCC Regent for 36 years.

“Each of these individuals is critical to the conversation of developing the kind of community we want in Tulsa,” said Leigh Goodson, TCC president & CEO. “Two honorees have worked tirelessly to ensure higher education is accessible to all. The third honoree is a young leader championing equity through education and employment. Together, all three will be honored for making Tulsa a better community.”

This year’s Vision Dinner follows a record-setting event in 2021 for the TCC Foundation that raised more than $470,000. Funds help support students directly with their needs, through scholarships, internships, textbook vouchers, technology, performing arts, cultural and service-learning projects, so they complete their degree and continue to pursue their professional goals.

“Through community support and the generosity of our donors, the TCC Foundation is awarding $420,000 in student scholarships this fall, the single highest dollar amount in our history,” said Kari Shults, TCC VP for advancement and president of TCC Foundation. “It comes at a time when TCC is trying to help as many students as possible who have been negatively impacted during the past two years.”

Principal sponsors for the TCC Vision Dinner are Evelyn Nienhuis as Visionary sponsor; Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and George Kaiser Family Foundation are Pathway sponsors, while Cherokee Nation Businesses, ONEOK, Saint Francis Health System and TTCU Cares Foundation are Dream Makers sponsors.

Individual tickets for the dinner are $500, $800 for couples; sponsorships are also available. To purchase and more information: tccfoundation.org.