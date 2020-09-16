TCC McKeon Center hosts painting demonstration

Tulsa artist Johnnie Diacon will present a virtual demonstration of the "flat style" type of painting that came to define Native American art in the mid-20th century, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event, hosted by the Thomas McKeon Center for Creativity on the TCC Metro Campus, is 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and can be viewed on the center's Facebook page, facebook.com/centerforcreativitytulsa.

Diacon, an enrolled citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation studied flat style painting at Bacone College, will also talk about the history of this form Indigenous art.

The flat style of painting was first introduced by a group of Native artists who came to be known as the Kiowa Six at the University of Oklahoma under the tutelage of Oscar B. Jacobson. It was further established at Bacone College in Muskogee, by such artists as Acee Blue Eagle, Woody Crumbo, and Dick West.

