Taylor Tomlinson stand-up tour coming to Cox Business Convention Center

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s new headlining tour will bring her to Cox Business Convention Center for a Saturday, Dec. 10 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today