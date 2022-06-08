 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Tomlinson stand-up tour coming to Cox Business Convention Center

Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson's "The Have It All Tour" is coming to Tulsa. Courtesy Cox Business Convention Center

 Courtesy Cox Business Convention Center

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson’s new headlining tour will bring her to Cox Business Convention Center for a Saturday, Dec. 10 performance.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, and will be available online at coxcentertulsa.com.

