Taking up the cause: Turtle Creek Chorale director on 'Dreamland: Tulsa 1921'

Growing up in Sand Springs, Sean Baugh had heard about Tulsa’s Greenwood District and knew that it was place of historical significance.

But it would be years later before he was truly made aware of exactly what that “historical significance” entailed.

“I was vaguely aware that something important, something bad, had happened there,” he said. “But it wasn’t until I was watching (the TV series) ‘Watchmen’ that it truly struck home with me what had happened there, and I knew I had to learn more about it.”

As Baugh is the artistic director of the Turtle Creek Chorale, the Dallas-based men’s vocal ensemble, it wasn’t long before he was commissioning a new work that would draw from the history of Tulsa’s Greenwood District — the success and prosperity of this section of north Tulsa, the violent conflagration that attempted to wipe it off the map and the resilience of its people to create anew.

That work, “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921,” will be part of the chorale’s upcoming Tulsa concert, which is titled “Let Us March On!”

In addition to the “Dreamland” work, which was composed by Marques Garrett with a libretto by playwright Sandra Seaton, the concert will feature choral anthems by black composers, as well as the premiere of “Where Are the Bodies?” by Dallas-based composer Reginal White, which deals with issues of racial equity and social justice.

The chorale will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra made up of musicians traveling with the ensemble as well as local players.

Baugh graduated from Charles Page High School and studied for a time at Oklahoma Baptist University, where he first gained a love for choral music. He also studied at the University of Central Oklahoma and earned his Master of Music in Conducting degree from the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University.

Baugh said the Turtle Creek Chorale has a history of commissioning and performing music that addresses complex, deeply emotional and often controversial topics.

“I see a need for our chorus to sing about issues that affect everyone,” Baugh said. “It’s important that we sing about causes that aren’t necessarily our causes. The Turtle Creek Chorale is made up primarily of gay men, but it’s never been how we marked ourselves. In fact, it’s rather unusual for us to perform music that directly addresses LGBTQ+ issues.

“But then, discrimination and violence is very much the same to whatever community is experiencing it,” he said. “I think our group’s collective experiences can lend some credence to our singing about domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and religious intolerance.”

Even so, Baugh acknowledged, there were times early on in the process of commissioning “Dreamland: Tulsa 1921” where empathy went only so far.

“I approached a friend of mine who has written librettos for choral works about this project,” Baugh recalled with a rueful laugh. “When I asked him, there was this long pause on the phone, and then he said, ‘Sean, we’re both white men. We can’t write this from our perspective.’ And my reaction was, ‘Well, duh, of course we can’t.’”

Librettist Seaton based her text in part on Mary E. Jones Parrish’s memoir, “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” which Parrish wrote after experiencing the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, and working in the Greenwood neighborhood in the days and weeks following.

“It’s really a profound piece,” Baugh said. “It doesn’t devote much time to the massacre, but rather spends a lot of time on members of the Greenwood community, their success and how they got there. In form, it lies somewhere between opera and oratorio, with a little musical theater thrown in.”

While the piece is not “about” the Tulsa Race Massacre, it does not shy away from the brutality of that event.

Baugh said Seaton’s libretto called for two distinct choruses — one black, one white — and some of the members expressed they were very uncomfortable with some of the language they would have to sing.

“We have about 30 black singers in our chorus out of 225,” Baugh said. “I ask them about the staging, and they said having the two choruses was essential. And honestly, I’m glad we did it. The white people need at times to be seen as the villains, although the composer and I worked to make it not so stark — when we get to the hopeful parts of the piece, everyone is singing together.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Reservation Dogs season two to new Blake Shelton book