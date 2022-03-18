Symphony plans outdoor concert series

The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will debut a new concert series this spring, offering free, family-oriented events at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way.

The Flint Family Foundation Concert Series will showcase musicians of the Tulsa Symphony in performances that will include familiar pops pieces, sing-alongs for children of all ages, and classical favorites.

Tulsa actor and singer Nash McQuarters will serve as host for each concert, which will be preceded by hands-on art activities hosted by such organizations as AHHA Tulsa, Temple of Dance and Sistema Tulsa, as well as opportunities to sample the offerings from local food trucks.

The series begins April 3 with “Swingin’ with the Strings,” featuring the TSO String Quartet performing such dance-oriented music as tangos, folk dances, waltzes and rags.

“Woodwinds Around the World” will feature the orchestra’s Woodwind Quintet performing works that include Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja,” Becky Stelzner’s “Hambani Kakuhle Kwela” and Jacques Ibert’s “Trois Pieces Breves.”

The orchestra’s brass and percussion ensembles will take center stage for “From Bach to the Beatles” on April 24, performing popular tunes that truly span the centuries.

The series concludes May 1 with the appropriately named “Strike, Scrape, Shake,” performed by the TSO Percussion Ensemble.

All concerts begin at 5 p.m., with pre-concert activities starting at 4 p.m.

TSO’s executive director, Keith C. Elder, said, “We are thankful to the Flint Family Foundation for their generous support of not only this concert series but of our mission as a community service organization to entertain and inspire through musical excellence.”

The Flint Family Foundation Concert Series is made possible by the generous support of the Flint Family Foundation and further support from Walmart and Sam’s Club.

For more information: tulsasymphony.org/flint-family-concert-series.

