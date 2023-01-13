Students at BA high school reimagine Shakespeare play as 'The Blizzard'

In the time it takes for most plays just to get through rehearsals, 140 students at Vanguard Academy of Broken Arrow took a Shakespeare tale and re-imagined it as a modern comedy in a setting more relatable for Oklahomans.

“The Blizzard,” the adaptation they’ve been working on since October, “brings ‘The Tempest’ out of the 1600s into 2023,” said Casey Sansevieri, a social studies teacher at the high school.

The students reading “The Tempest” wanted to emphasize that the story is all about perspective, he said. When they came up with the idea to make a play adaptation, they wanted to perceive themselves in a role they saw themselves doing.

The students went through about 15 play ideas, said Bella LeCrone, one of the student directors. It was hard to pick which one, but this adaptation had the “Christmas and holiday aspect and an element of mystery,” she said.

Although not in iambic pentameter, the adaptation does nod toward the original play, said Ashley Spencer, an English teacher at Vanguard Academy. The most obvious difference is that the play leaves the characters stranded during a blizzard rather than the original storyline of a storm leaving them shipwrecked on an island.

Another student director, Lucy Plunkett, said when she first heard about the assignment she thought, “Whoa, this is gonna be insane.”

Scott Heberling, technology director of the district’s performing arts center, echoed similar sentiments by calling the project “audacious.”

Throughout the process, Heberling has been visiting the classes at Vanguard Academy at least once a week to help mentor and aid with whatever they needed, he said.

The kids are “sharp as all get out and a dream to work with,” he said. They’re fast learners and are “fantastic about asking good questions.”

The questions continued to come fast and furious on Wednesday afternoon at rehearsal.

“It’s always an adventure with teenagers,” Spencer said as students bombarded her during an interview.

The students have been very dedicated, Spencer said. They put together every aspect of the play themselves, including set design and even an original music score.

Ayden Nix is part of the theater operations crew, a job he describes as being “anywhere, everywhere and nowhere” as he helps make sure things run smoothly.

The most challenging thing has been making sure the kids know that he’s not the one directing the show, Heberling said. “I have to remind them that art comes from choices, and they’re the ones who are making those choices.”

The attitude they have is the “epitome of ‘the show must go on,’” he added. This week, when an actor could no longer perform, someone immediately stepped up to take their place and gave the character their own take, Heberling said.

“The energy is amazing to be around,” he said.

Performances of “The Blizzard” are set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Kirkland Theatre in Broken Arrow. Reserve tickets online at bit.ly/3GZOJeQ.

