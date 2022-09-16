Storytelling organization The Moth launching national Pop-Up Porch Tour in Tulsa

Tulsa has been selected for the launch of The Moth’s Pop-Up Porch venture.

The Moth is an acclaimed global nonprofit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling and whose reach includes the Peabody Award-winning Moth Radio Hour and a popular eponymous podcast.

Inspired by the organization’s origin — sharing stories on a porch during summer nights in Georgia — The Moth Pop-Up Porch, presented in collaboration with General Motors, is a specially built tiny house with a big porch that will travel to Tulsa, Dallas, Jackson, New Orleans, Birmingham and Atlanta this fall. The house will be in Tulsa Sept. 21-25.

With this traveling experience, The Moth seeks to uncover new, diverse stories in these unique and vibrant cities and bring them to stages worldwide and, ultimately, to listeners on The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast, according to a news release.

“We have such a diverse history in Tulsa, and the art of storytelling will continue to bring our community together,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “We are thrilled for Tulsa to be selected for the launch of the first-ever Moth Pop-Up Porch Tour and hope residents from across the city will come together and tell their story so we all can learn from each other.”

The Moth Pop-Up Porch is free and open to the public.

Participants will have an opportunity to meet Moth story directors, instructors and producers, learn how to craft and pitch stories, collaborate with other storytellers and pitch ideas to The Moth team.

Story facilitators will be available to work with and hear from local storytellers at events at Guthrie Green and The Gathering Place.

In addition to storytelling opportunities, Magic City Books will host a book signing with Jennifer Hixson, a senior director and host of Moth Radio Hour, to celebrate “How to Tell A Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth.”

A Moth StorySLAM will also be held at Living Arts. This ticketed, open-mic storytelling competition allows anyone with a five-minute story based on the theme of “crossroads” (exploring a turning point in one’s life) to take the stage to share their story and compete for the title of StorySLAM champ. Ten participants are selected at random to share their stories.

Catherine Burns, The Moth’s artistic director, said The Moth team is thrilled to launch The Moth Pop-Up Porch in Tulsa.

“Tulsa is an important city in our nation’s history and a vibrant community,” she said in the news release.

“Across cultures, the porch symbolizes community — a gathering place to connect with loved ones, friends and neighbors. The porch is a special place for us as well. The inspiration for The Moth came in part with friends and family coming together to share stories, as the moths who had found their way through the holes in the screens fluttered around the glow of the porch light. That experience of connected-ness and warmth is what we aim to recreate with the inaugural Moth Pop-Up Porch.”

The Moth is collaborating with community partners, including Greenwood Rising, Tulsa Botanic Garden, Center for Poets and Writers, Magic City Books, Tulsa Artist Fellowship, Cherokee Nation Film Office and OK, So Tulsa to ensure the spirit of Tulsa is woven into the fabric of the experience. More details are available online.

“We believe that everyone has a story to share and that when stories are listened to with an open heart and mind, we can build deep bonds and understanding through our shared humanity,” Sarah Haberman, The Moth’s executive director, said.

“We hope that folks will come out and support their community through true, personal storytelling at The Moth Pop-Up Porch. We can’t thank GM enough for being our partner on our inaugural Pop Up Porch tour.”

GM will provide a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 High Country to tow the tiny house from town to town and will support community and engagement throughout the tour.

“For GM, our relationship with The Moth allows us to connect our employees and communities in a way that makes us more vulnerable, more understanding and more empathetic to the human experience. That’s inclusion,” Hina Baloch, GM’s executive director of global communications, said. “Working with our Chevy team to journey across the country to create a space for connection and community, it aligns with our values as a company and our purpose to pioneer the innovations that move and connect people to what matters.”

