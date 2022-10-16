Sterlin Harjo to present TU Presidential Lecture

Sterlin Harjo, the Seminole/Muscogee filmmaker behind the revolutionary TV series “Reservation Dogs,” will present the next University of Tulsa Presidential Lecture at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Reynolds Center, 3208 E. Eighth St., on the University of Tulsa campus.

The lecture is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The Presidential Lecture Series is sponsored by the Darcy O’Brien Endowed Chair.

Harjo, who is also a founding member of the Indigenous comedy troupe, the 1491s, has created and directed five feature films. His first, “Four Sheets to the Wind,” premiered at Sundance Film Festival in 2007 and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. His feature documentary, “This May Be the Last Time,” premiered at Sundance in 2014. Each of his films are set in Oklahoma and address contemporary Indigenous experiences.

Harjo and Academy Award winner Taika Waititi created the acclaimed TV series “Reservation Dogs,” which follows the everyday lives of four young Indigenous people living in small-town Oklahoma. The series — the first to feature an almost entirely Indigenous cast and creative team — has earned a prestigious Peabody Award. The show recently completed its second season, and a third is in production.

In a recent interview with the Tulsa World, Harjo said, “All of my work up until ‘Reservation Dogs,’ I had hoped people would see them and they were usually showing at film festivals. I had two documentary shows that played locally only or online. So you never know what’s going to happen, but I think that’s good.

“I think I went into (‘Reservation Dogs’) with no expectations and I just tried to make the best show I could,” Harjo said. “Obviously, it’s validating and it’s super cool that so many people like the show. We hit the right note, you know? We hit the right note at the right time with the right people.”

Harjo has several projects in the works, include a series called “Poster Girls” that is in development with FX. Paramount+ recently acquired his series “Yellowbird” and LeBron James’ company, SpringHill, is producing “Rezball,” a series Harjo co-wrote.

For more information, see utulsa.edu/pls.

‘Daddy Long Legs’

Jerusha Abbott has earned the unfortunate title of “Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home” — along with the responsibility of making all the preparations for the monthly meetings on the home’s trustees. But after one such meeting, she is handed a letter. One anonymous trustee will pay for her college education on the condition that she write him regular letters describing what goes on in her life.

So begins “Daddy Long Legs,” a musical based on the classic 1912 novel by Jean Webster that in turn has inspired at least three films, the most famous being the 1955 version that starred Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron.

This musical by Paul Gordon and John Caird had its Oklahoma debut in November 2019, in a production that starred Margaret Stall as Jerusha, and Samuel Briggs as Jervis Pendleton, the young man who becomes something of a rival for Jerusha’s affections with the unknown man she calls “Daddy Long Legs.”

Stall and Briggs are reviving this show for a two-weekend run at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22 and 28-29, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 and 30.

Tickets are $30. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

‘Hellerween’ short play festival

Heller Theatre Company’s annual “Heller Shorts” production, featuring original short plays by local playwrights, will take a turn for the spooky this year, as the company presents “Hellerween: Stories to Scare You Shortless,” 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 21-23, at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.

The evening will feature six short plays that will be staged throughout the facility’s “The Experience” exhibit. This year’s offerings are “Adam’s Apple” by Daniel Hitzman; “Appalachia” by Aedan James; “Bleeding Edge” by Bailey James; “Carlito” by Susan Apker; “The Doners” by Carlyn Flint; and “Options Include Insanity” by Andrew Smith.

Tickets are $20. hellertheatreco.com.

