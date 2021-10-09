Step into 'Another World' at Philbrook exhibit

In the late 1930s, a group of nine artists living and working in New Mexico came together in pursuit of a unique goal: “to carry painting beyond the appearance of the physical world, through new concepts of space, color, light and design, to imaginative realms that are idealistic and spiritual.”

The result, as the group stated in its manifesto, was to create “an art transcending the objective and expressing the cultural development of our time.”

Thus, the name they chose for themselves was the Transcendental Painting Group. And while the group lasted only for about three years, the paintings they made form a unique body of work that attempted to show how abstract, almost Surrealist art could evoke a deep, emotional response in the viewer.

It was, according Raymond Jonson, one of the group’s founders, described as “telling all about the wonders of a richer and deeper land – the world of peace – love and human relations projected through pure form.”

On Oct. 17, the Philbrook Museum of Art will open “Another World: The Transcendental Painting Group,” the first comprehensive traveling exhibit of work by this group. The exhibit, organized by the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, California, included more than 75 paintings and drawing by group members.