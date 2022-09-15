Step by step: Choreographers discuss their 'Creations' for Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa Ballet’s season-opening performance of “Creations in Studio K” will again showcase new dance works created especially for the company.

In addition to an encore performance of Ma Cong’s “Melodia,” the evening will feature the world premieres of works by Nicolo Fonte, who has created three previous works for Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations” programs, and Craig Davidson, an Australian-born, European-based choreographer whose work is just now being performed in the United States.

Davidson and Fonte recently spoke with the Tulsa World about the ballets they created and the inspirations behind them.

‘All Things Considered’Craig Davidson was taken aback when he learned that the ballet he has created for Tulsa Ballet happens to share the same title as a long-running National Public Radio news broadcast.

“Really?” he said. He laughed, then said, “Well, I can assure you that (radio program) has nothing to do with my ballet.”

Rather, Davidson said, his inspiration for the piece grew out of thoughts about the vagaries of life and how things of which we were certain at one point in our lives have shifted over time.

“I grew up in a small country town in Australia,” Davidson said. “I have friends who still live there, and I think of the things they’ve done, the choices they’ve made, and how that has guided their lives, compared with the way my life has gone.”

“It’s a piece about how we change and develop over time,” he said, “and how we create our own individual take on life.”

Davidson’s career in dance began early; his mother is a dance teacher, and all his siblings took dance. He later studied at the New Zealand School of Dance, and upon graduating joined the Finnish National Ballet in Helsinski.

“I went from the bottom of the world to the top of the world,” he said, “from summer to freezing cold.”

After six months, Davidson joined the Royal Ballet of Flanders in Belgium, where he rose to soloist and also began his professional career as a choreographer. He has since created works for dance companies throughout Europe as well as South Korea and Indonesia.

Davidson said he has wanted to work with Tulsa Ballet after seeing the company perform during one of its European tours.

“I knew about the company before, because it has a very strong reputation in the dance world,” he said. “Although we actually started work on this piece years ago, because it was originally scheduled for 2020, the actual process of putting the dance together was a relatively short one. I think that has brought a certain urgency to the work. There is a lot going on in the piece, and it moves at a pretty fast pace, with things constantly shifting.

“Since I didn’t have a lot of time to overthink things, I went with my gut instinct a lot in the process,” Davidson said. “Fortunately, the dancers here are extraordinarily talented — you ask them to do something that at first might seem impossible, and after a few days of working with them, suddenly those ‘impossible’ things are quite possible.”

‘Divenire’

One of the starting points for Nicolo Fonte’s new work for Tulsa Ballet — his fourth ballet to be created for the company — was a quote from the fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

“He said, ‘Under every layer of skin, there lies a drop of blood,’” Fonte said. “What that meant to me is that underneath it all, we all come from the same biological base material. And that started me thinking about the idea of things being revealed, and how no matter how much we might reveal, there are still things that are not revealed.”

The title Fonte chose for this work is also the name of one of the pieces by the contemporary Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi that make up the score for the ballet.

“The title means ‘To become,’ and that somewhat describes the process of making this,” Fonte said. “After 20 years of making dances, I’ve become much more comfortable with following than directing. This ballet very soon became its own thing, what it was destined to be. It was a bit like being on a runaway train, as this piece came into being. But at least I did have a hand on the emergency brake, to rein things in when needed.

“Now, I could pontificate about deep meanings and important themes, but I know in the end what we’re doing is making a form of poetry in motion set to music,” he said. “We are making a piece of — and I’m not ashamed to say it — entertainment.”

And, he said, that is why he ultimately wanted “Divenire” to be a piece that was full of energy, passion and joy.

“Dance is really not the best medium with which to expound on complex issues,” Fonte said. “They can be great starting points for creating a work, but in the end, dance is elemental. It really becomes its own thing.

“If I have to write 13 pages of program notes to explain what a ballet means, then I’ve failed as a choreographer,” he said, laughing.

