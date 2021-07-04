Starlight Band's 75th season begins July 6

Tulsa’s Starlight Band will mark its 75th season of outdoor concerts with a series of four events in July at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way, that will also showcase the candidates vying for the job of artistic director and conductor.

Dale Barnett, who had led the orchestra almost two decades, retired at the end of the 2019 season; the planned 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three candidates were asked to program, rehearse and conduct the Starlight Band in a concert to demonstrate their artistry and vision for the ensemble.

“The Starlight Band has been a part of Tulsa’s musical landscape for 75 years, entertaining hundreds of thousands of Tulsans,” said Kim Koch, chairman of the board of Friends of Starlight. “After canceling last season, Starlight musicians are enthusiastic and ready to play for Tulsa. The Conductor Selection Committee is delighted with the variety and appeal of each of the conductor candidates’ programming.”

The season begins Tuesday, July 6, with conductor candidate Richard Wagner leading the band in a program titled “The Greatest Game in the World.”