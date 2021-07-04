Starlight Band's 75th season begins July 6

Tulsa’s Starlight Band will mark its 75th season of outdoor concerts with a series of four events in July at the Guthrie Green, 101 E. Reconciliation Way, that will also showcase the candidates vying for the job of artistic director and conductor.
Dale Barnett, who had led the orchestra almost two decades, retired at the end of the 2019 season; the planned 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three candidates were asked to program, rehearse and conduct the Starlight Band in a concert to demonstrate their artistry and vision for the ensemble.
“The Starlight Band has been a part of Tulsa’s musical landscape for 75 years, entertaining hundreds of thousands of Tulsans,” said Kim Koch, chairman of the board of Friends of Starlight. “After canceling last season, Starlight musicians are enthusiastic and ready to play for Tulsa. The Conductor Selection Committee is delighted with the variety and appeal of each of the conductor candidates’ programming.”
The season begins Tuesday, July 6, with conductor candidate Richard Wagner leading the band in a program titled “The Greatest Game in the World.”
Reid Bennett will lead the band in the July 13 concert, titled “American Folk Tales,” and Jeremy Parker will conduct “75 Years in the 918” on July 20.
The season will conclude with interim artistic director Rich Fisher leading the Starlight Band’s Jazz Orchestra for “Movie Night — Stormy Weather,” July 27.
Starlight Band concerts are free. Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for seating, and picnicking is allowed.
Founded in 1947, the Starlight Band is Oklahoma’s only professional concert band and one of the oldest concert bands in the country. The more than 50 musicians in the Starlight Band include players from the Signature Symphony, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, the Bartlesville Symphony, and music educators from area schools and universities, both active and retired.
