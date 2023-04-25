As the temperatures rise and days grow longer, the prospect of live music and carnival foods sounds more and more enticing by the day.

Thankfully, there is a festival just about every weekend in the spring in the Tulsa area. From good, old-fashioned parades and games to cultural celebrations, there are events that appeal to a wide range of people.

So grab your calendar and take note of these upcoming spring and early-summer festivals and celebrations.

Town West Carnival

Town West Shopping Center, 5700 W. Skelly Drive and Southwest Boulevard

April 26-30

Enjoy a carnival atmosphere during this multi-day festival in west Tulsa. Ride days are Wednesday, April 26, through Sunday, April 30. Ride bands are available for the afternoon and evening ride sessions.

Global Roots Bash

April 27-29

111 Reconciliation Way

This eclectic event returns for its ninth year and features performances, food and music from around the world. Free outdoor events will be held at Guthrie Green, and indoor ticketed events will be at LowDown jazz club (108 N. Detroit Ave.). See performances by Count Tutu (funk), Eric Ryan-Johnson and Gene Curtis (Irish jigs and reels), Paul Thorn (Southern rock and blues) and more. Comida Sol y Vida |will provide international cuisine, and Spanish wines will be available for tasting.

Los Festivales y Mercados: Día del Niño

April 29

Whittier Square, 1 S. Lewis Ave.

Celebrate Latin-American culture through a series of festivals and the ever-popular Mercado. On Día del Niño (Children’s Day), there will be activities for all ages, plus food vendors, live music and Mercado shopping. visitkendallwhittier.com

Azalea Festival

Now through April 30

Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive, Muskogee

See the flowers in bloom at beautiful Honor Heights Park and the Papilion Gardens. Admission is free to enter the Papilion Gardens during the month of April. Azaleas and tulips bloom in the month of April, and butterflies will arrive Mother’s Day weekend for visitors inside the Butterfly House. muskogeeparks.org

Red Fern Festival

April 28-29

Downtown Tahlequah

This festival, inspired by Wilson Rawls’ novel “Where the Red Fern Grows” and two movies, is returning for the 15th year. It spans seven blocks and hosts over 150 arts and crafts vendors and gourmet food trucks. Kids can enjoy inflatables, petting zoos and games. Other events and activities include live music, the Miss Red Fern Pageant, a rubber duck race and Hound Dog Field Trials. tahlequahmainstreet.com

Jenks America Food Truck Festival

April 29

Downtown Jenks

The popular Jenks America Food Truck Festival returns to Main Street with food trucks galore, as well as vendors, musicians and artists. jenkschamber.com

Renaissance Festival at Castle of Muskogee

April 29-June 4

3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee

Go back in time to 16th-century England and experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact jousting tournament, birds of prey exhibitions and traveling acrobats. Each weekend, her Majesty will declare a theme to honor the visiting kings. okcastle.com

Redbud Days

May 4-6

109 N. Main St., Owasso

A new festival has sprung up in Owasso. Redbud Days at Redbud Festival Park will feature three days of live music, local art, vendors, a kids’ parade, food, games and more. redbudowasso.com

Elote Cinco de Mayo Street Festival

May 5-6

514 S. Boston Ave.

Enjoy a margarita and try to snatch a “parachute taco” falling from the sky at Elote’s Cinco de Mayo Street Festival. There will also be live luchador wrestling, an arts market, Chihuahua races and a costume contest, as well as activities for the kids on Sunday morning. elotetulsa.com

Germanfest

May 5-7

GAST Center Building, 1429 Terrace Drive

Enjoy authentic German entertainment by folk dancers and polka bands, food, drink and activities for children. gastulsa.org

Prague Kolache Festival

May 6

Prague

Celebrate Czech culture in Oklahoma with traditional folk dance, music, a klobaznek-eating contest (savory sausage wrapped in dough), a parade, royalty, rides, beer garden and more. praguekolachefestival.com

McAlester Italian Festival

May 12-13

Southeast Expo Center, 4500 U.S. 270, McAlester

Festivities at the 51st iteration of this event include live entertainment, Italian food, shopping, a spaghetti sauce contest and more. themcalesteritalianfestival.org

Tulsa International Mayfest

May 12-14

Tulsa Arts District and Greenwood District

The 50th Tulsa International Mayfest will feature juried artists from across the country, local artists, musicians and festival food. Mayfest is one of the first national art festivals of the summer season, attracting exceptional visual artists from around the world to sell their original works. Mayfest also features four stages for performances including dance, theater, vocal and instrumental entertainment. tulsamayfest.org

Tulsa Festival of Kites

May 13-14

Tulsa Wind Riders, E. 43rd St. and S. Garnett Road

Hosted by the Tulsa Wind Riders Kite Club, enjoy two days of kite-flying, kite demonstrations and kite-making for kids. On Saturday evening, see lighted kites soar high above the earth.

Bristow Tabouleh Fest

May 13

Bristow

This annual family event celebrates Bristow’s Lebanese heritage. Family fun, entertainment, pony rides, wine tastings and food are all a part of this celebration. See more at facebook.com/bristowtaboulehfest. Also this weekend: for car enthusiasts, there is the Southern Plains Mopar Fest, and for runners, the 5K Wildflower Run.

Stilwell Kiwanis Club Strawberry Festival

May 13

Stilwell

The Stilwell Kiwanis Club hosts this popular celebration that includes a carnival, parade, run, motorcycle and car shows, vendor booths, Kids Zone and more. strawberrycapital.com

Fiesta de Mayo

May 13

418 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Enjoy authentic Hispanic food, dancing, music, shopping, a car show and more during Fiesta de Mayo in the Rose District on Main Street. Search for the event on facebook.com for more information.

Rooster Days

May 18-21

Broken Arrow

Oklahoma’s longest-running festival marks 92 years in 2023. Rooster Days is a four-day festival with carnival rides, food trucks, an outdoor/indoor vendor marketplace, a cornhole tournament, 5K and 1-mile fun runs, a parade and more. roosterdays.com

Bixby BBQ ‘n Blues Festival

May 19-20

Washington Irving Memorial Park, 13700 S. Memorial Drive

The Rotary Club of Bixby presents the 22nd annual Bixby BBQ and Blues Festival. Attendees can participate in selecting the best barbecue for the People’s Choice Award on Saturday morning by purchasing a taster’s kit for $10. Over 50 vendors will be on hand, and a kid’s zone will feature pony rides, slides and inflatables for a fee. There also will be a food court with vendors selling barbecue, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy, beer, soft drinks and more. The blues portion of the event features several local and nationally known artists performing all day. bixbyrotarybbq.com

Asian American Festival

May 20

Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road

Join Tulsa City-County Library for a celebration of the many Asian American cultures and traditions that enrich and vitalize our community. Enjoy live performances, local vendors, arts, crafts and activities for all ages. events.tulsalibrary.org

Bartlesville Sunfest

June 2-4

Sooner Park, 410 S. Madison Blvd., Bartlesville

Sunfest is an annual arts event that features music, art, food, crafts and activities. bartlesvillesunfest.org

OKM Music Festival

June 8-12

Multiple locations

This annual festival held each June in Bartlesville showcases musicians from a variety of genres. The festival is a week-long, multi-location event with professional orchestra musicians, concert artists and more, with special events just for kids. Musical artist Lee Greenwood will headline the concert at Woolaroc. okmmusic.org

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough

June 9-11

Blue Dome District; Tulsa Arts District; Riverside Drive

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, which calls itself “a three-day party on wheels,” is a unique cycling festival experience. From professional cycling races to the free, family-friendly Townie Ride, there is something for everyone. tulsatough.com.

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival

June 15-17

700 N. Greenwood Ave.

The annual Juneteenth celebration honors the end of slavery in the U.S. There will be a 5K and fun run, block party, live music, wellness activities, art and more. tulsajuneteenth.org

Muscogee Nation Festival

June 22-25

Claude Cox Omniplex, 555 Tank Farm Road, Okmulgee

This will be a weekend filled with activities celebrating the Muscogee people. The annual celebration includes cultural exhibitions, sports tournaments, concerts featuring local and national acts, arts and crafts, food, carnival rides, a parade, 5K and fun run, rodeo, scholarship pageant and more. All activities are free and open to the public. creekfestival.com

Bixby Green Corn Festival

June 22-24

Charley Young Event Park, 50 W. Dawes Ave., Bixby

Bixby’s Green Corn Festival celebrates the area’s agricultural heritage with good, old-fashioned family fun. The Green Corn parade is held Saturday morning and is followed by live music, food, games, craft booths, contests and more. bixbyoptimist.com

AAA Route 66 Road Fest

June 23-25

Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.

Celebrate Route 66 at this event with interactive history exhibits, hundreds of classic cars, family-friendly activities, vintage RVs and more. Tickets are buy one, get one free through April 30. For details and promo code, see route66roadfest.com

Tulsa Pride Celebration

June 23-25

Downtown Tulsa

Tulsa Pride celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and is hosted by Oklahomans for Equality. Events include the Rainbow Run, which benefits Tulsa Pride and Oklahomans for Equality. Other festival activities include a parade, live music, drag performers, food trucks, family-friendly picnic and more. facebook.com/OkEqTulsaPride

Kidsfest

June 24-25

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville

This traditional event features arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables and more. There is no extra charge for Kidsfest, as it is covered under the price of regular admission to the museum. Craft and food vendors are an additional cost. woolaroc.org

Taste of Summer Ice Cream Festival

June 24

1500 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

This event, returning for the 21st year, is fun for the entire family. The festival will take place at Central Park on Main and features all-you-can-eat ice cream and novelties by Blue Bell Creameries, a “Get Active Zone” with sports activities for kids, food trucks, arts and crafts and more. New additions this year include “water wars,” more vendors and more cooling stations.

Tickets are $5 before April 30, $7 May 1 through June 23 and $8 at the gate. Children 2 and under are free. tasteofsummerba.com