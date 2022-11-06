Spotlight Theatre, Arichtecture Foundation partner for fund-raiser

The Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive, traditionally offers its long-running production of "The Drunkard" on Saturday evenings, as it has done since 1953. But this week, the company is adding an additional performance on Friday, Nov. 11.

This show, being presented in partnership with the Tulsa Foundation of Architecture, is a fund-raising effort that will benefit the ongoing restoration of this Bruce Goff-designed landmark, in particular refurbishing the theater's front doors.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m., with the show starting at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $25, and can be purchased tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: As you would expect, it gets weird