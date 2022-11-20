Spotlight Theater history chronicled in new book

The Bruce Goff-designed building now known as the Spotlight Theater on Riverside Drive has been a unique part of Tulsa’s art and architectural history.

That story is told in “Shadows in the Spotlight: The History of the Spotlight Theater and Riverside Studio,” by Jill Hierstein-Morris. The self-published book, which has a cover designed by artist and Decopolis owner William Franklin, will be launched with an event 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Spotlight Theater, 1381 Riverside Drive. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available. Copies of the book are $26.99.

Built in 1928, the building was originally the home and studio of a Tulsa music teacher. When the Great Depression forced the original owner to give up the residence, it sat vacant until 1941, when Richard Mansfield Dickinson purchased it and later opened it to an amateur theater group. In 1953, the group staged the first performance of temperance melodrama called “The Drunkard,” which has been performed continuously since, making it the longest-running theatrical production in U.S. history.

For those looking for something to do after all the food and football of Thanksgiving, “The Drunkard” will be presented 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. It’s a full evening of entertainment, with musical performances, sing-along sessions and a staging of “The Drunkard.” Tickets are $12-$20. 918-587-5030, tulsaspotlighttheater.com.

Gabriel Royal returns

Tulsa native Gabriel Royal, who started his musical career busking on subway platforms in New York City, will perform in concert 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at LowDown, 108 N. Detroit Ave.

A singer-songwriter whose principal instrument is the cello, Royal has released an album of his original music and has performed at such prestigious venues as the Newport Jazz Festival and the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Tickets are $25. eventbrite.com.

Puppy Pals plays Tulsa Little Theatre

For two days this week, the Tulsa Little Theatre will go to the dogs — namely, the trained pooches who make up Puppy Pals Live.

This show, featuring dogs performing all sorts of comedic stunts, has been featured on the TV series “America’s Got Talent.”

Performances are 4:30 and 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 22-23, at the Tulsa Little Theatre, 1511 S. Delaware Ave. Tickets are $10-$20. tulsalittletheatre.com.