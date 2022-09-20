Spotlight stalwart Jere Uncapher preferred backstage to the limelight

Jere Uncapher would sometimes refer to his official place of residence as “my second home.”

That’s because Uncapher, who served as office manager, stage manager and general factotum for Tulsa’s Spotlight Theatre, considered the Art Deco performance space on Riverside Drive as his real home.

“He was usually here by 9:30 in the morning, and often he wouldn’t leave until midnight,” said Bobbi Gannay, a longtime member of the Tulsa Spotlighters, the volunteer organization that oversees the theater and its long-running production of “The Drunkard,” the melodrama that has been running continually since 1953.

“When there was a children’s theater show, which had performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jere would usually just spend the whole weekend here,” Gannay said. “He’d set up the theater for one show, take it all down, clean up and get things set up for the next show. And he usually insisted on doing all this himself.”

Uncapher died Sept. 8 at the age of 77. He had several bouts of cancers during his final years, although not even surgery could keep him away from the Spotlight for very long.

“He really couldn’t stand being away from this place,” said Mark Roberts, who has been a performer and board president of the theater. “As soon as he felt well enough, he was here and working. He did a full show the Saturday before he died.”

A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Jere Uncapher will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Tulsa Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations to the theater in Uncapher’s name are encouraged.

Uncapher’s association with the Spotlight began at an early age. His grandparents, Dann and Lola Frost, were among the group who originated the company in the early 1950s, and his parents, John and Elizabeth Uncapher, also took part in making sure “The Drunkard” was performed each Saturday night.

“I started coming here 56 years ago, four years after they started,” Uncapher said in a 2013 interview with the Tulsa World. “My grandparents worked here — my grandmother ran the box office, and my mother would replace her when she went on vacation. So I got my start standing backstage and watching everyone.

“I was shown how to work the spotlight, then they showed me how to work the ropes for the curtain and the scenery,” Uncapher said. “I started doing jobs around here when I was 12 and been doing it ever since.”

As stage manager, Uncapher was responsible for ensuring that all the show’s props were in their proper places, raising and lowering backdrops for scene changes, prompting actors who had trouble with their lines — even handling such details as inserting a nail through a hole in the stage set for a bit where a character has trouble hanging up his hat.

“About a month ago, I was working as part of the backstage crew, and Jere said I could do the hat trick,” said Kris Osborne, one of the directors for the Spotlight Children’s Theatre program. “Even so, he was right there with me, making sure I inserted that nail at just the right time to get the laugh.”

While the Spotlight Theater was more than a home to him — Uncapher once told the Tulsa World, “I believe I’m married to this building” — being in the spotlight was not.

“I was actually in the cast four different times,” Uncapher said in a 2018 interview with the Tulsa World. “I didn’t enjoy it. I have spent so much time backstage that I was always worried about what was going on backstage. So I decided a long time ago that I would say ‘no more’ anytime they asked me to be in the cast. I’m happy backstage.”

As the years went on, Uncapher took on other tasks from dishwashing to bookkeeping. He also answered the phone and took reservations during business hours.

“He had a phenomenal memory,” Roberts said. “... who bought a ticket four, five years ago, he would remember them.”

Uncapher’s other interest beyond the Spotlight Theatre was legendary guitarist Chet Atkins, whose recordings and other memorabilia Uncapher obsessively collected. The Chet Atkins Appreciation Society in a post to its Facebook page called Uncapher “the world’s foremost collector of Chet’s recorded music” and “a walking encyclopedia of Chet’s voluminous works.”

In his 2018 interview, Uncapher said one of the few times he was not backstage during a performance of “The Drunkard” was in 1998, when he attended the society’s annual convention in Nashville.

“I used to go every year in Nashville,” he said. “But the last time I went, I spent all of my time looking at my watch worried about what was going on here at the theater. I just worried too much about what was happening here. So I haven’t missed anything since.”

The Tulsa Spotlight Theatre did not put on its weekly performance of “The Drunkard” the day after Uncapher’s death in tribute to him, but it has resumed production.

“We all know a little bit of what Jere did,” Gannay said. “But there’s no one who knows everything that Jere knew. It’s going to take us all a while to adjust to his not being here.”