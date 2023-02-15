The Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Drive, will hold auditions 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, for its upcoming production of a Shakespeare-themed murder mystery.

The theater will present "Love’s Labour Murdered, or All’s Well That Ends Dead," written by Clark Frayser, which will have performances April 14 and 21.

The play takes place during a rehearsal for a production of "Romeo & Juliet," until someone ends up murdered. The audience will then be put to work to solve the mystery by interrogating the performers.

A total of 14 characters, all adults, are needed. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. The theater is also needing a stage manager and spotlight operator for the production.

For more information: tulsaspotlighttheater.com.