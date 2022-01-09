'Sound of Music' actress turns to history to prepare for role of Maria

“To be honest, the character of Maria is a little against my type,” she said. “I always thought that if I were cast in this show, I’d probably be one of the nuns — I loved the one who, in the song ‘Maria,’ has the line about Maria wearing curlers in her hair. The way her voice goes up on the word ‘curlers’ always made me laugh.”

In preparing to play Maria, Staiger spent a good deal of time researching the life of Maria von Trapp, whose memoir “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers,” was the basis for the musical’s book, written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

“I wanted to be as true to the real person as possible,” Staiger said. “Fortunately, there are a lot of resources that helped me get a better understanding of this character. She lost both her parents at a young age, and ended up in the care of relatives, which turned out not to be a good situation.