'Sound of Music' actress turns to history to prepare for role of Maria

The opening lyrics to “The Sound of Music” are more than just artful phrases set to lovely music for Kara Staiger. It’s a link to her past.
“My family still owns this piece of property where one of my grannies lived,” Staiger said. “And whenever I get the chance to go back there, I always think about the women in my life — my mother, my grannies, all of whom enjoyed singing — and I imagine that I’m hearing the same sounds, like the wind through the leaves of the trees, that they also heard here, and now those sounds are mine, as well.
“So that opening line, ‘The hills are alive with the sound of music, with songs they have sung for a thousand years,’ I just find it so beautiful and moving,” she said. “It speaks to me in a very personal way.”
Staiger will play Maria, the nun sent to serve as a governess to the seven children of a widowed Austrian naval officer, in Theatre Tulsa’s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”
Mark Frie, with whom Staiger co-starred in the company’s production of “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in 2017, plays Captain von Trapp, who runs his household with military precision.
Two separate casts of young actors will alternate as the seven children: Zadie Teague and Katie Swanston as Leisl, Trace Herrera and Benjamin Hicks as Freidrich, Aniya Ordonez and Abby Nowlin as Louisa, Kaden Burrup and Barron Von Ostendorf as Kurt, Elise Phoenix and Gigi Jenkins as Brigitta, Presley Roberson and Eleanor Carr as Marta, and Kyra Burrup and Clara Lundrum as Gretl.
The production is directed and choreographed by Jen Alden, Jarrod Kopp and Jeremy Stevens.
“The Sound of Music” debuted on Broadway in 1959, with Mary Martin and Theodore Bikel in the lead roles, where it ran for nearly three years and 1,443 performances. It would also be the last musical that composer Richard Rodgers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II would create, as Hammerstein died nine months after the show’s premiere.
But “The Sound of Music” truly embedded itself into popular culture with the release of the 1965 film adaptation, which starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. It became the highest-grossing film of all time in less than two years and held that title until it was eclipsed by “The Godfather” in 1972.
Staiger first became acquainted with the show through the film version.
“I had an aunt who would make VHS tapes of musicals for us, and I think my sister and I nearly wore out the tape of ‘The Sound of Music,’” she said. “The funny thing was, she made these tapes from TV broadcasts, so they had all these commercials for Chicago-area businesses. I think for a while we just thought they were part of the movie.”
Yet, throughout all those years of watching “The Sound of Music,” Staiger never saw herself as Maria.
“To be honest, the character of Maria is a little against my type,” she said. “I always thought that if I were cast in this show, I’d probably be one of the nuns — I loved the one who, in the song ‘Maria,’ has the line about Maria wearing curlers in her hair. The way her voice goes up on the word ‘curlers’ always made me laugh.”
In preparing to play Maria, Staiger spent a good deal of time researching the life of Maria von Trapp, whose memoir “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers,” was the basis for the musical’s book, written by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
“I wanted to be as true to the real person as possible,” Staiger said. “Fortunately, there are a lot of resources that helped me get a better understanding of this character. She lost both her parents at a young age, and ended up in the care of relatives, which turned out not to be a good situation.
“I really got the sense that, for Maria, joining the convent was a way of finding comfort and sanctuary from a life of bouncing around all over the place,” Staiger said. “And then that sense of sanctuary gets upended again, when she’s sent to take care of the von Trapp children. So it’s a high-stakes situation for her from the start. She sees these children as growing up without parents, and she was willing to fight for them, because she knew what it was like not to have parents, whether they are absent by choice, like the Captain, or by accident.”
Equally challenging is the singing required of the character.
“It definitely is pushing me in new directions,” Staiger said. “These songs are all so familiar, and they may sound simple and easy, but they’re not. They require a broad vocal range, and they have these long phrases that require some pretty extreme breath support.
“And then there’s the yodeling!” she said, laughing. “It’s a role that requires a lot of focus, and a lot of skills, to do it justice.”
Working with two different casts of children, on the other hand, is something that Staiger finds enjoyable.
“Some of them have been students of mine, and some I have worked with on other shows,” she said. “They’re all perfect little professionals, who know their lines and can make moments happen on stage. It’s fun for me, to get a different reaction to each line of dialogue I share with them. It means I can’t relax and ‘settle in’ to the role — I have to be in the moment with them, because it’s different every time.”
Tulsa World Scene: James Watts, Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk interior design trends; Archie turns 80 and more