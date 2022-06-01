Song & Dance, Words & Music: Summer arts festivals offer something for everyone

June is bustin’ out all over with festivals that showcase local, regional, national and international artists performing everything from contemporary dance to country music, living history to kid-friendly fun, cool jazz to fancy fiddlin’.

Summer’s Fifth NightJune 2-Aug. 4

Utica Square, 21st Street and Utica Avenue

One of Tulsa’s most popular traditions returns, as the Utica Square shopping center hosts its annual Summer’s Fifth Night concert series, presenting open-air concerts featuring an eclectic lineup of local artists offering everything from jazz to rock to country.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m.

The series will kick off June 2 with the dance rock band Zodiac, followed by the Dixieland jazz of Steve Ham’s Jambalaya Jass Band June 9.

The long-lived Mid-life Crisis Band will perform classic rock June 16, with Denise Hoey & the Boulevard playing pop rock June 23, and Western Horn & The Hush bringing the power funk to the Square June 30.

Subsequent acts include Annie Ellicott & the Lucky 7, July 7; country-rock vocalist Mary Cogan, July 14; Grooveyard, July 21; R&B artist Tony Mason, July 28; and smooth jazz sax master Grady Nichols, Aug. 4.

Summer Heat

International Dance FestivalJune 3-16

Various locations

Choregus Productions has been bringing some of the world’s leading contemporary dance ensembles for Tulsa for more than 15 years, and its Summer Heat International Dance Festival has been one way of introducing new, emerging companies as well as established troupes to Tulsa audiences.

This year’s festival will be spread out over three weeks and several venues.

The Limón Dance Company, which has been at the forefront of modern dance in America for 75 years, will present a program of classic pieces and new commissions 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Ave. Members of the company will also present a lecture and demonstration on the company’s history at 4 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K, 1212 E. 45th Place.

A unique blending of contemporary choreography and classic literature will be presented when Mixed eMotions Theatrix presents “Gatsby,” a full-length, site- specific work inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, and performed in the closest thing Tulsa has to a “Gatsby”-styled spread— the historic Harwelden Mansion, 2210 S. Main St. Performances will be 6:30 p.m. June 8-9.

The festival concludes with the Oklahoma debut of the Canada group Tentacle Tribe, which will blend contemporary ballet, street dance, martial arts and hip-hop into a evening-length piece titled “Ghost,” 8 p.m. June 16 at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K.

Tickets range from $40 to $75.

Tulsa ChautauquaJune 7-11

Tulsa Historical Society, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.

The old saying is that “If you can remember the 1960s, then you weren’t there.” It was a turbulent decade of war and social upheaval, as well as sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

All these things will be addressed at the 2022 Tulsa Chautauqua, which has as its theme “Surviving the ‘60s: Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll,” which will take place June 7-11 at the Tulsa Historical Society.

Five scholars will be portraying figures from this memorable decade in “living history” presentations held each evening at 7 p.m., under a large tent on the THS grounds.

Joey Madia will appear as Beat poet Allan Ginsburg June 7, followed by John Denis Anderson as novelist and memoirist Christopher Isherwood, June 8; Karen Vuranch as singer “Mama” Cass Elliot, June 9; A. Theodore Kachel as psychologist and LSD advocate Timothy Leary, June 10; and Randy Noojin as John Lennon, June 11.

In addition to the public presentations, each scholar will conduct daytime workshops that will explore themes and ideas associated with their characters life and work.

All Chautauqua events are free and open to the public.

Tuesdays in the ParkJune 7-28

Central Park, 1500 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

The Tuesdays in the Park concert series returns to Broken Arrow’s Central Park with four concerts featuring area musicians. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or folding chairs. Concessions will be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit ArtsOk, the nonprofit organization that presents the series.

Food trucks will begin serving at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday evening in June, with the performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Pop-rock band Zodiac will be the featured artist June 7, with jazz saxophonist Grady Nichols headlining the June 14 concert. The Hi-Fi Hillbillies will bring their classic rock show to the park June 21, and the series concludes June 28 with HomeSkillet’s performing some of the top tunes of the 1990s.

OKM Music FestivalJune 9-13

Various locations

The “Festival Formerly Known as OK Mozart” returns for its 37th season with an eclectic array of shows that will feature everything from bluegrass to jazz, country to chamber music. The festival will also divide its shows among a number of venues, including the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Bartlesville Community Center and Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art.

The festival kicks off June 9 with a multimedia outdoor event at Tower Center in Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville that will feature performances by the Bartlesville Civic Ballet, the Sarah Maud Band, and the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra, followed by a showing of the classic Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers musical “Top Hat,” featuring songs by Irving Berlin.

The June 10 concert will be “A Night of Country” at the Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve, west of Bartlesville, with headline act Josh Turner, supporting his new album “Country State of Mind,” joined by Western swing trio Hot Club of Cowtown and 15-year-old phenom Madi McGuire.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell will be the star of “An Evening of Jazz,” June 11, at the Bartlesville Community Center, while the Amanda Cook Band will offer up “Bluegrass in the Afternoon” June 12. Both shows take place in the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.

The festival will conclude with a unique “Progressive Classical Concert,” June 13 at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

Two acclaimed chamber music ensembles, the Balourdet Quartet and the Verona Quartet will be featured along with the Tulsa Honors Baroque Orchestra and Tulsa harpist Lorlelei Barton. The performers will be presenting short programs at various locations in and around the Philbrook museum and grounds, with patrons moving from group to group, while enjoying cocktails, canapes and desserts.

Tickets for individual events range from free to $100 per person, and seating for some events is limited. Season passes for the entire festival offer a 10 percent discount and reserved seating (when applicable) for all mainstage events.

American Heritage Music Festival

June 9-11

Grove Civic Center, 1702 Main St.

The American Heritage Music Festival and Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will kick off a 2022 summer festival series by Grand Lake Festivals Inc. and the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will coincide with the Toes in the Grand weekend at Wolf Creek Park. This will be the third year for the two events to combine for a large, family-friendly event.

The American Heritage Music Festival starts 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, with a lakeside dinner, free entertainment and jamming at Snider’s Camp. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will begin 9 a.m. Friday, June 10, at Wolf Creek Park with four divisions for all ages, including an open division where fiddlers will compete for a top prize of $1,000.

Featured music artists will include Jana Jae, Barry “Bones” Patton, Clint Walker and the Junior Marriott Western Swing Band.

Highway to Henryetta Festival

June 11

Nichols Park, 12140 Laurel Road, Henryetta

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who went to high school in Henryetta, is the driving force behind the Highway to Henryetta Festival, a one-day event that will include entertainers Blake Shelton, Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham & the Bird Dogs, the Steve Helms Band, Mikayla Lane and Val Mooty.

Presented by AT&T, proceeds from the festival will benefit education and community initiatives in Henryetta.

Juneteenth

June 16-18

Greenwood District, Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue

Tulsa’s 2022 Juneteenth Festival will fill in the Greenwood District with music, art and information designed to uplift both body and soul.

The festival June 16 begins with a block party from 6 to 10:30 p.m. featuring Natalie Lauren, Majeste Amour, David Townsend and Zoe.

Main Stage performances on June 17 will come courtesy of DJ View, Whesli & The Wise Men, Tea Rush & The Wise Men and Koolie High & The Wise Men. A national headliner, to be announced later, is expected to perform at 9:10 p.m.

Main Stage entertainers on June 18 will include DJ View, Alexandria Nicole & TCB, Omaley B, Soul Cool Band and a national headliner at 9:10 p.m.

A Kids Zone will be set up at B.S. Roberts Park, just north of the OSU-Tulsa campus, with activities such as a three-on-three basketball challenge, freeze dancing, rope jumping and more.

Admission to the festival is free.

Starlight Concert Series

June 14-July 26

Guthrie Green, 111 E. Reconciliation Way

This year marks the 76th anniversary of the Starlight Band, the region’s professional concert band. Concerts, which are held beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesdays, are free, family-friendly events. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or portable chairs.

The series opens June 14 with “British Rock Royalty,” a concert that will feature the Starlight Concert Band performing with the University of Tulsa High School Summer Band. The Starlight Jazz Orchestra will perform a program titled, “The Sixties, Before Everything Changed…” on June 21, while The 145th Army Band, also known as “The Governor’s Own,” will join the Starlight Concert Band for the “Americans We” concert June 28.

Mach Schnell, Tulsa’s traditional German brass band, will be the guest artist for the concert band’s “German Fest in July” concert, July 12. Vocalist Allison Walden, winner of the 2018 Tulsa Sings! competition, will perform with the concert band July 19 for “Between the Sun and the Moon,” the jazz orchestra will close out the series July 26 with “Jazz Under the Stars."

Kids Fest

June 25-26

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, 1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road, Bartlesville

The Woolaroc grounds get turned into a land of arts and crafts, games, live music, inflatables and more for the museum’s annual Kids Fest. While the youngsters are taking part in the provided amusements, adults can take in the museum’s unique collection of Western art and memorabilia or roam around the grounds to spot of the domestic and exotic creatures that call Woolaroc home. Kids Fest is free with regular museum admission, which is free for those ages 12 and under (adult admission is $14).

