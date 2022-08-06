'Something Rotten' in the works at Theatre Tulsa

It’s the late 1500s in England, and an upstart from Stratford-upon-Avon named Shakespeare is all the rage with the theater-going crowd, with his histories, tragedies and comedies that appeal both to the title nobility and to the orange-sucking groundlings.

In fact, what’s Shake-ing at the Globe Theater is so popular that other theatrical companies — such as the one that brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are running — simply can’t compete. Their patron, Lord Clapham, will cease funding their theater unless they can come up with a new hit show.

The Bottoms are at a loss — until Nick Bottom pilfers from the payroll to pay for the words of a soothsayer, who tells him that the future of theater will be where “an actor is saying his lines, and out of nowhere he just starts singing.”

Nick thinks such a spectacle is ridiculous — but soon realizes that it would definitely be something new and different. And so Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to create the world’s first piece of “musical theater.”

Theatre Tulsa begins its 100th anniversary season with “Something Rotten!,” the Tony Award-winning musical by John O’Farrell, Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

Sara Phoenix directs the production, which stars Sam Briggs as William Shakespeare, Travis Guillory as the Minstrel, Mark Frie as Nick Bottom, Jacob Brockunier as Nigel Bottom, Sean Rooney as Nostradamus, Kash Clemishire as Bea, Scott Black as Brother Jeremiah, MaKayla Baxter as Portia, Jacob Williams as Lord Clapham and Will Carpenter as Shylock.

Christy Stalcup is the show’s musical director, and the production is choreographed by Jen Allen.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 21 and 28.

Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

OK So Tulsa

OK So Tulsa’s monthly Story Slam for August has as its theme “Naked” — and exactly how that idea is incorporated into the true stories people will be sharing at this event is up to the teller’s imagination.

Each Story Slam features several local residents who will present short, true stories, with audience members voting on who told the best story in the best way. The stories can be funny or sad, hopeful or tragic — but they must be true and performed without any notes or script.

Winners will receive a cash prize and the chance to take part in the annual Grand Slam to compete for the title of Best Storyteller in Tulsa.

The event takes place at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way. Admission is $7. To purchase: eventbrite.com.