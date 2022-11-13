Soloist to perform 'The Butterfly Lovers Concerto' with Tulsa Symphony

When working with violin students, Robert Chen often advises them to imagine a character or an image that the music they are playing evokes.

“I have always found it helpful, especially when you’re dealing with a piece that is — for lack of a better word — abstract, to have some kind of story, or even just an image, in mind to help you bring out the emotion within the music,” Chen said.

He paused for a moment, then added, “Of course, with this piece, all that work is taken care of for you.”

Chen, who has served as concertmaster of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra since 1999, will be the guest soloist for the upcoming concert by the Tulsa Symphony, titled “Sensational.”

Chen will be performing a work titled “The Butterfly Lovers Concerto,” a 1959 composition by two Chinese composers, He Zhanhao and Chen Gang, who at the time were students at the Shanghai Conservatory.

The work takes its title from a Chinese folk tale that has also served as the basis for traditional Chinese operas, about a pair of ill-fated lovers who meet at school, where the young girl must disguise herself as a boy in order to attend.

When she returns home, she is told that she is to be married to an older, but rich, man. Her school friend comes to visit and discovers the truth. Knowing that he cannot be with the woman he now loves, the boy sickens and dies. The girl kills herself, and the two become transformed into butterflies.

The story has elements that echo such stories as “Romeo & Juliet,” “The Sorrows of Young Werther” and “Yentl,” while the music itself was designed to evoke traditional Chinese instrumental sounds and tonalities with Western instruments.

“It’s not a piece I play a great deal, but it is a popular piece — especially in China,” Chen said. “The sound that the violin is often evoking is that of the erhu, which is a kind of two-string Chinese fiddle. I wouldn’t say that I grew up steeped in this tradition, but I am familiar with it. I remember as a youngster hearing a man who lived down the street from us playing the erhu.”

Chen is a native of Taiwan; his family moved to the United States when he was about 10 years old and about three years after Chen began playing the violin. The family settled in Los Angeles, where Chen took part in master classes led by Jascha Heifetz. He would ultimately earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in violin from the Juilliard School in New York City, studying under Dorothy DeLay and Masao Kawasaki.

Chen was a member of the Philadelphia Orchestra for a few years before taking over as concertmaster of the Chicago Symphony, long considered one of the nation’s premier orchestras.

During his tenure with the orchestra, Chen performed the world premiere of Augusta Read Thomas’ “Astral Canticle,” as well as debuting such works as the violin concertos of György Ligeti and Elliott Carter with the Chicago Symphony.

While Chen has performed as a soloist and chamber musician throughout his career, his priority remains his position with the Chicago orchestra.

“We have a 44-week contract, and during those weeks, we are performing anywhere from three to four concerts a week,” he said. “I’m fortunate that the orchestra is very supportive and understanding when opportunities such as performing with the Tulsa Symphony come up.

“Because I spend so much time with the musicians of my orchestra, I do make a point of, every now and then, stepping out of my role as concertmaster,” Chen said. “The experience of working with other musicians gives me a different perspective that I can bring back and share with my orchestra.”

The Tulsa Symphony’s “Sensational” concert will also mark the debut of guest conductor Stefan Asbury, who has served as head of the conducting program at the Tanglewood Music Center in Massachusetts since 2005.

In addition to “The Butterfly Lovers Concerto,” the program will include two other pieces that speak to their composers’ cultural and musical heritages: the “Dance of the Comedians” from “The Bartered Bride” by Bedrick Smetana, and Antonín Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70.