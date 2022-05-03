'Six,' 'Hamilton,' highlight Celebrity Attractions' 2022-23 season

“Six,” which is one of the biggest shows currently on Broadway, along with encore productions of two of the most popular musicals of all time, “Hamilton” and “The Lion King,” highlight Celebrity Attractions’ 2022-23 season.

The season also will feature the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which is touring to mark the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking show.

“Excited is an understatement as we announce this incredible lineup of shows,” said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. “The fact that Tulsa has a stop so early on the first national tour of ‘Six,’ which is the hottest new show on Broadway, speaks to how well we support Broadway in this town. Add the highly anticipated return of ‘Hamilton’ and Disney’s ‘The Lion King,’ and we are in for a full season of amazing entertainment.”

The season will open with “Six,” created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, which will come to Tulsa Nov. 22-27. The show reimagines the six women who had the misfortune to marry England’s King Henry VIII as members of a girl group, who are competing to be the group’s lead singer — the ex-wife who suffered the most at Henry’s hands gets the gig.

Yet as the women begin to tell their stories, “Six” becomes more about what these women have in common besides the same ex-husband, and how their stories might have had a “happily ever after.”

Originally created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, “Six” has earned high praise from critics, with the New York Times calling it a “rollicking, reverberant blast from the past.”

The 50th anniversary touring production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be in Tulsa Jan. 24-29, 2023. The follow-up to Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” began as a concept album before becoming a stage sensation in 1971. The musical follows the final weeks of Jesus’ life, as seen through the eyes of his discipline-turned-betrayer Judas Iscariot. The rock-fueled score features such songs as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

Less than three years after it captivated Tulsa audiences, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” returns to Tulsa for a two-week run, March 7-19, 2023. Inspired by the biography by Ron Chernow, “Hamilton” puts a contemporary spin on U.S. history, using hip-hop music to trace the life of one of this country’s most influential founding fathers, from his achievements in helping establish this fledgling democracy to the errors that too often led to tragedy.

As the Tulsa World said when the show first came to town in 2019, it is “a nearly overwhelming sensory onslaught of words and music, history and hysteria, stage wizardry and human effort that shakes the dusting powder from America’s bewigged past, to present a story that... gives us a clearer, more accurate picture of the very human struggles that created the country in which we live today.”

The vocal quartet known as The Temptations was one of Motown’s brightest stars, whose hits ranged from classic pop songs such as “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination” to psychedelic, socially conscious songs such as “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Ball of Confusion.”

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” will be in Tulsa April 4-9, 2023. The show, which concluded its Broadway run in January, earned 12 Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Choreography. In tracing the group’s history from its beginnings on the streets of Detroit to pop superstardom, “Ain’t Too Proud” tells a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Disney’s classic “The Lion King” returns for a two-and-a-half week run, May 31–June 17, 2023. This recasting of the story of “Hamlet” amidst the animal kingdom has been seen by more than 100 million people around the world. Directed by Julie Taymor, whose designs bring an entire jungle of animals to life, and featuring a Tony Award-winning score by pop icon Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, “The Lion King” remains one of the audacious and successful creations in music theater history.

All Celebrity Attractions productions will be presented at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.

Current season ticket subscribers will have the first chance to renew their seats for the 2022-2023 season; renewal forms will go out later this year.

To become a season subscriber, which includes such perks as getting first chance to purchase tickets for any add-on productions, go to celebrityattrations.com/tulsa to register.

Celebrity Attractions and the Tulsa PAC ticket office are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Ticket-buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

