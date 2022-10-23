Singer brings innate passion, insight to 'Italian Girl' role

When Allegra De Vita was offered the title role in Tulsa Opera’s upcoming production of Rossini’s “L’Italiana in Algeri,” the mezzo-soprano knew this would not be a character to whom she would have trouble relating.

“Oh, no,” De Vita said, laughing. “This was almost like typecasting for me. It’s obvious she’s a Southern Italian girl. I wasn’t going to have to dig too deeply to get into this character.”

“L’Italiana in Algeri,” or “The Italian Girl in Algiers,” has at its center a young woman named Isabella who has set off in search of her fiance, Lindoro, who never returned from what should have been a brief journey abroad.

Her ship wrecks on the shores of Algeria, and she is taken hostage by servants of Mustafa, the Turkish ruler of the region — a fellow who just happens to have grown weary of his wife and thinks adding an Italian lass to his harem would spice up his love life.

Isabella, however, has no intention of having anything to do with Mustafa, especially when she discovers that Lindoro is now one of the ruler’s servants and is supposed to become husband to Mustafa’s wife, so that Mustafa will be free to pursue this Italian girl in Algiers.

“Isabella is one of the funniest of all of Rossini’s ladies,” said De Vita, who has sung several of those roles in the past. “She also takes control of her own destiny in a way that no other Rossini heroine does. She knows what she wants, and she’s going to get it.”

Joining De Vita in this production are Ashraf Sewailam as Mustafà, Aaron Crouch as Lindoro, Robert Mellon as Taddeo, Abigail Raiford as Elvira, Elissa Pfaender as Zulma and V. Savoy McIlwain as Haly.

Kimille Howard makes her Tulsa Opera debut as stage director. Leslie Dunner, who last appeared in Tulsa leading a 2020 performance by the Tulsa Symphony, will conduct the Tulsa Opera orchestra.

A native of Connecticut, De Vita started taking voice lessons at age 14, but it took her some time to come to the realization that she could make a career with her voice.

“I would do these auditions for big conservatories and would be talking with the other people auditioning,” she said. “They were all saying things like, ‘Opera is my life, I couldn’t live without it,’ and I just didn’t feel that way.”

She attended Sacred Heart University in Connecticut, where she pursued a biology degree with an emphasis in neuroscience.

“Part of that was because I was raised by two engineers,” De Vita said, laughing. “But I’ve always been fascinated by neuroscience, because it’s such a constantly changing field.”

While De Vita was engaged in such activities as dissecting chicken brains for her science degree, she was also taking part in the university’s newly formed music program, so that by her junior year, “I was really starting to gain traction with my music. And I talked with some industry professionals, who told me — and more importantly, convinced my parents — that it was very possible that I could make a career out of opera.”

She then went on to earn a master’s degree in voice at the University of Rice, and soon was performing with opera companies throughout the country, in roles ranging from the pants role of Cherubino in “The Marriage of Figaro” to the title role in “Carmen.”

De Vita said her work in biology in some ways helped her as an opera singer.

“I had to read so many lab reports, which exercises your critical thinking,” she said. “Opera is really a play with music, so I really enjoy going back to the text and diving in deep and analyzing it to distill all the important things it contains,” she said. “I really believe if you don’t fully understand the text, you lose the reason for singing in the first place.”

Diving into the text for “L’Italiana in Algeri” with director Howard helped De Vita craft a clear image of the sort of person Isabella is.

“We did a lot of conversations about character,” De Vita said. “My idea is that she is probably about 18, 19 years old, an orphan who had no one to turn to when Lindoro left on that journey and never came back.

“So she goes on the hunt to find her fiance,” she said. “Yes, she’s a fiery gal, but underneath that is a passion that is much stronger and abiding, so that she’s willing to go to all kinds of extremes to find the man she loves.”

While this will be De Vita’s first time to perform the role of Isabella, this will be her second time to perform with Tulsa Opera. She was part of the cast of the company’s unique production of “Rigoletto,” which was performed in October 2020 on the playing field of Tulsa’s ONEOK Field. She had the role of Maddalena, the sister of the hired killer Sparafucile.

“To be honest, I was thrilled to a part of that production,” she said. “It embodied something that people of my generation truly believe, that opera has to be willing to reshape itself to reach a broader audience.

“But on a more visceral level, the minute I stepped out onto that field, it was an extraordinary experience,” De Vita said. “We had a full house, with what I knew had to be a lot of people who were at an opera for the first time in their lives, and they were fully engrossed in what was going on. It really was one of the most magical experiences I’ve ever had, because it shows that opera can work its magic anywhere.”

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Halloween means monster movies