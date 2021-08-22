Signature Symphony season promises a 'Journey Together'

The season ends April 9, 2022, with “Trailblazers in American Music,” as Robert Franz conducts a concert featuring American composers Florence Price and George Gershwin. Price was the first African American woman to have an orchestral piece played by a major U.S. orchestra in 1933 and Gershwin’s insistence that his opera, “Porgy and Bess”, be performed only by African American singers was revolutionary in 1935 when first performed.

“These finalists represent the top candidates from our national search, and each brings their own style and personality to the Signature Symphony stage. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, we extended the search for our new artistic director until we could welcome them to Tulsa and allow our audiences to get to know the finalists and be part of the selection process,” said Clark.

Tickets are $20 for general admission and on sale now for the first three chamber music concerts. Tickets for the full-orchestra concerts will go on sale later in the fall with packages and individual tickets available.

Attendance will be limited to allow for physical distancing. Due to public health guidelines or TCC policy, the season schedule is subject to change.

To purchase and more information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.