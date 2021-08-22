Signature Symphony season promises a 'Journey Together'

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will return to in-person performances at the VanTrease PACE for the 2021-2022 season, presenting a series of seven concert with the theme of “Journey Together.”
The season will include three chamber music concerts by the orchestra’s musicians, the popular “Christmas in Tulsa” holiday concerts, and orchestral performances featuring the three candidates vying for the position of the orchestra’s musical director.
“Despite a year of changes and interruptions, the Signature Symphony played through the challenges to deliver artistic opportunities to our community members. We are looking forward to welcoming audience members back to our performance home,” said Kelly Clark, Dean of the School of Visual and Performing Arts at TCC.
The season begins Sept. 18 with the chamber music performance, “Cool and Classical: Jazz à la Lighthouse,” a musical journey to the 1950s and “The Lighthouse Café,” a jazz club featured in the Hollywood movie musical “La La Land.”
Oklahoma-based composer and member of the Chickasaw Nation Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate will take the stage Oct. 16 for a program titled “American Indian Expressions” to discuss his compositional style and present several of his original works. Tate was recently named a Cultural Ambassador for the U.S. Department of State, and he recently released the recording “Lowak Shoppola’ (Fire and Light),” featuring the Chickasaw Nation Children’s Chorus and members of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra.
“An Oklahoma Journey,” with Signature Quartet and Signature Chorale performing works by American composers ranging from Woody Guthrie songs to Ralph Manuel’s “Alleluia,” composed for a ceremony commemorating the Oklahoma City bombing, will be Nov. 6.
Signature Symphony will resume traditional, full orchestra performances on Dec. 11 with “Christmas in Tulsa,” featuring long-time collaborator Scott Coulter and showcasing Tulsa Sings! performers in an evening of classic and contemporary songs of the season.
The three finalists for the orchestra’s artistic director position will led the Signature symphonies in concerts that will blend classical and popular music.
Conductor Scott Seaton will conduct “Love and Obsession: The Beatles to Berlioz,” Jan. 22, 2022, which will pair some of the best love songs by the iconic pop group with Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” which was inspired by the composer’s obsessive infatuation with an actress.
The Feb. 26, 2022 concert, “Fantastical: Firebird meets Harry Potter,” will showcase conductor Alejandro Gómez in a symphonic journey of myth, magic and folklore. The evening pairs John Williams’ music for the “Harry Potter” films with Stravinsky’s timeless masterpiece, along with music by the Brazilian-American powerhouse Clarice Assad and Argentina’s versatile Osvaldo Golijov.
The season ends April 9, 2022, with “Trailblazers in American Music,” as Robert Franz conducts a concert featuring American composers Florence Price and George Gershwin. Price was the first African American woman to have an orchestral piece played by a major U.S. orchestra in 1933 and Gershwin’s insistence that his opera, “Porgy and Bess”, be performed only by African American singers was revolutionary in 1935 when first performed.
“These finalists represent the top candidates from our national search, and each brings their own style and personality to the Signature Symphony stage. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, we extended the search for our new artistic director until we could welcome them to Tulsa and allow our audiences to get to know the finalists and be part of the selection process,” said Clark.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and on sale now for the first three chamber music concerts. Tickets for the full-orchestra concerts will go on sale later in the fall with packages and individual tickets available.
Attendance will be limited to allow for physical distancing. Due to public health guidelines or TCC policy, the season schedule is subject to change.
To purchase and more information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
