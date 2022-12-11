Signature Symphony presents 'Christmas in Tulsa'

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the city when it presents “Christmas in Tulsa,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 16-17 at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St., on the TCC Southeast Campus.

The orchestra, under the direction of artistic director Scott Seaton, will be joined by the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale for this family-friendly concert of a variety of holiday favorites.

“This is one of the most special concerts of the year, where we get to experience holiday magic through the familiar themes that we crave all year long,” Seaton said. “From the magical storytelling of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ to the sounds of Hanukkah, to singing all your favorite holiday songs at the top of your lungs, this concert promises to bring us all together.”

The concert will feature musical selections from such works as Handel’s “Messiah” and Vince Guaraldi’s score for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

“A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas” takes the audience through the 12 days by performing each verse in the style of a different composer, from Mozart to Tchaikovsky, Wagner to Sousa. The concert will conclude with the traditional audience sing-along through a medley of familiar carols.

The orchestra will give a sneak preview of the concert as part of its Open Rehearsals program. This free event, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, will include a short question-and-answer session along with a working rehearsal of some of the music to be performed.

Tickets for the “Christmas in Tulsa” concerts are $35-$125. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.

Hulett Collection gets wintry

People may wax lyrical about “April in Paris,” but the City of Lights is pretty special year-round, as is demonstrated in “L’Hiver a Paris (Paris in Winter),” a new exhibit on display at the Hulett Collection, 1311 E. 15th St.

The exhibit features works by such acclaimed photographers as Henri Cartier-Bresson, André Kertész and Louis Stettner, as well as contemporary artists such as Kit Young, that tell the story of Paris, now and then, by focusing on those simple yet meaningful moments of quotidian Parisian life — the beauty behind the banal.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment. 918-934-7240, thehulettcollection.com.

Bellow on ‘American Masters’

Novelist Saul Bellow — the Nobel Prize-winning novelist of “Herzog,” “Humboldt’s Gift” and “The Adventures of Augie March” — will be the subject of the next episode in the PBS series “American Masters.”

“American Masters: The Adventures of Saul Bellow” will air locally 8 p.m. Monday on KOED Channel 11.

Bellow — whose awards include three National Book Awards, the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the National Medal of the Arts — was also the fifth recipient of the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award, receiving the prize in 1989, the same year he published his novella “A Theft.”

The “American Masters” program, the first major documentary on the writer, will explore Bellow’s impact on American literature, as he dealt with “the big-time insanities of the 20th century,” as the main character in the novel “The Dean’s December” put it, including issues of race, gender and the Jewish immigrant experience.

The film traces Bellow’s rise to eminence and examines his many identities: reluctant public intellectual, “serial husband,” father, Chicagoan and Jewish American. It also sheds light on his willingness to confront social issues, his criticisms of American society and materialism and his provocative political view.

Featured video: