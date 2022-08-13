Signature Symphony offers season of 'New Beginnings'

The new season of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College — the first under the guidance of new artistic director Scott Seaton and titled “New Beginnings” — might at first glance seem a little small, with only four concerts.

But each of those concerts, Seaton said, has been designed to present as wide a variety of music as possible, with programs that blur the once hard and fast lines between “classical” and “pops” concerts.

“This season will give people a fairly solid idea of how I like to program concerts,” Seaton said. “Also, we wanted to start this season in a way that makes things, as much as we can, more comfortable for people to get back into the habit of going to concerts.”

Seaton said he also took some inspiration from the concert he conducted with the orchestra earlier this year, during the final phase of its two-year search for a new artistic director. With the traditional search process curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates were tasked with programs that blended classical and popular pieces.

“We’re beginning with this season to redefine the 21st century orchestra,” Seaton said. “In a nutshell, it’s about assuming the responsibility not simply of presenting concerts to the community, but truly engaging with the community in an ongoing conversation and collaboration.

“You can still do the iconic works, the symphonies and the concerti, but you want to present them in new lights, new contexts, to show how this music compares with our world now,” he said.

That idea is certainly at the heart of the first concert of the season, “Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor,” to be presented Oct. 1.

Pianist Charlie Albright, who has been called by the Washington Post “one of the most gifted musicians of his generation,” will join the Signature Symphony for two works born out of the world of jazz: George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and “New World A-Comin’” by Duke Ellington.

“I’ve worked with Charlie two or three times in the past, and he’s always a blast,” Seaton said. “He’s one of the best musicians I know, and he has personality to spare. He’s also done a lot of work in jazz, so he’s as adept an improviser as he is with the standard repertoire.”

The concert will also feature Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45, the last major piece he composed, along with a contemporary work by U.S. composer Mason Bates titled “Mothership.”

“I first discovered Mason’s work about 10 years ago, and I’ve been enthralled by what he does ever since,” Seaton said. “He worked for a time as a DJ in clubs, and his method in composing is to take elements of electronic music and meld them with orchestral music.

“So there’s an electronic component in this piece, with intense grooves and rhythms that call to mind some minimalist 20th century music, improvisations, a little bit of everything,” Seaton said.

The traditional “Christmas in Tulsa” concert will be Dec. 16-17 and will feature the Signature Chorale in a program of classic and contemporary holiday music.

“Legends and Swans” is the title of the orchestra’s Feb. 25 concert, which will feature violinist Andrew Sords.

“Andrew and I go back years, and he’s someone whose programming instincts I trust,” Seaton said. “So I basically asked him, ‘What would you like to play?’”

Sords will be featured in two works: “Legende,” by Henryk Weiniawski, and Pabla de Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen.”

Weiniawski’s work was composed around 1860 and was the composer’s way of impressing his future in-laws to allow him to marry their daughter.

“It’s a new piece to me,” Seaton said, “but it has such an interesting story attached to it, and like the Sarasate is such a virtuoso piece, that I was happy to include them.”

In addition to a suite from Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Swan Lake,” the concert will include Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 5.

“For me, that’s the most exciting part about this concert,” Seaton said. “It’s one of my favorite pieces. It’s such an intricate and complex, and it’s going to be wonderful to perform this with an orchestra that can knock it out of the park.”

The season will conclude April 8 with “Tulsa Sings! American Jukebox.” It will be the first time this popular competition has been presented live after a two-year hiatus.

Seaton said a program like “Tulsa Sings!” is important because it is an embodiment of that idea of collaborating with the audience, to make it a part of the music-making process.

“I’m really happy to work with an orchestra that is tied so deeply into the community,” he said. “For me, ‘Tulsa Sings!’ is a testament to that, and I hope it becomes a tradition that continues, and that will allow us to build other programs that bring the orchestra and the community together.”

Season tickets, which start at $112, are now available and can be purchased by calling 918-595-7777 or online at signaturesymphony.org.

