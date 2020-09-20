Signature Symphony names artistic director candidates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three acclaimed conductors have been selected as finalists to become the next artistic director of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.

Robert Franz, Alejandro Gómez Guillén, and Scott Seaton were selected from a pool of 80 applicants during a nationwide search following Andrés Franco’s announcement that he would step down as artistic director in May 2020 (Franco will return for an official “farewell concert” in 2021).

Originally, the orchestra had planned to feature the three candidates during the 2020-2021 season, but the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced some changes. The Signature Symphony recently announced its revamped season, which will focus primarily on virtual concerts and educational events, as well as in-person performances when possible.

The three finalists will be taking part in some of this season’s virtual events, and will be featured in the 2021-2022 season, each guiding the orchestra through programs of their own making.