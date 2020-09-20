Signature Symphony names artistic director candidates

Three acclaimed conductors have been selected as finalists to become the next artistic director of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College.
Robert Franz, Alejandro Gómez Guillén, and Scott Seaton were selected from a pool of 80 applicants during a nationwide search following Andrés Franco’s announcement that he would step down as artistic director in May 2020 (Franco will return for an official “farewell concert” in 2021).
Originally, the orchestra had planned to feature the three candidates during the 2020-2021 season, but the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced some changes. The Signature Symphony recently announced its revamped season, which will focus primarily on virtual concerts and educational events, as well as in-person performances when possible.
The three finalists will be taking part in some of this season’s virtual events, and will be featured in the 2021-2022 season, each guiding the orchestra through programs of their own making.
“Our Artistic Director selection process is collaborative and allows our community to get to know these finalists and attend concerts they have constructed,” said Kelly Clark, dean of TCC’s School of Visual and Performing Arts. “With the uncertainty of in-person events through this season, we extended the process to ensure our community can see our three talented finalists on our stage as well as visit with them when they come to Tulsa.”
Franz, described by Classical Voice North Carolina as “an outstanding musician with profound intelligence,” serves as music director of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra and Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival Orchestra, associate conductor of the Houston Symphony, and artistic advisor of the Boise Baroque Orchestra.
Franz is in demand as a guest conductor, appearing with the Austin Symphony Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Fort Worth Symphony, Italy’s Orchestra da Camera Fiorentina, St. Louis Symphony, and many more. Franz holds a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in music from the North Carolina School of the Arts.
Guillén is not unfamiliar to Signature Symphony audiences. He was guest conductor and soloist with the orchestra in November, performing a Haydn violin concerto and conducting Mozart’s “Prague” Symphony.
He is in his fifth season as artistic director and conductor of Bloomington Symphony Orchestra, artistic director of Sphere Ensemble, and acting concertmaster/principal second violin of Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale. He previously served as Associate Conductor of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. He holds a doctoral degree and two master’s degrees from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Seaton is in his fifth season as music director of the North State Symphony in Northern California, where he has garnered acclaim for his dynamic performances, innovative programming, and community and youth outreach, and serves as principal conductor of the Veridian Symphony Orchestra.
Since his international debut in 2007 with the Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, Seaton has conducted orchestras spanning North America, South America, and Europe. He is an enthusiastic advocate of contemporary music, conducting numerous premieres along with curating programs and championing music by living composers. He holds degrees from the Université de Montréal, the New England Conservatory, and Vanderbilt University.
The 2020-2021 season, sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union, is divided into “Fall Perspectives,” “Winter Perspectives,” and “Spring Perspectives,” with the schedules announced on a quarterly basis.
Four different streaming subscriptions are available, ranging from $10 for a single program to a season subscription for $125 to all virtual programs. In addition, a special single event rate is available for students, who must email signature@tulsacc.edu using a school email address to request the code.
To subscribe, and more information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!