The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will continue its effort to, in the words of Artistic Director Scott Seaton, “redefine what a symphony orchestra can and should be in the 21st century” with its 2023-2024 season.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the orchestra, founded in 1978 as the Tulsa Little Symphony by G. Barry Epperley. Epperley served as the orchestra’s artistic director as it evolved into the Oklahoma Sinfonia, then the Signature Symphony when it took up residence on TCC’s Southeast campus.

Seaton is currently in his first season as artistic director. At a recent meeting of the orchestra’s board of directors, where he announced the upcoming season, he said it has “been a blast getting to know this orchestra and this community.”

The five-concert season, under the umbrella title of “Horizons,” will feature familiar shows such as the annual holiday concerts and the popular “Tulsa Sings!” competition, as well as concerts that push against the traditions of programming and presentation.

“We are wanting to blur the lines between popular and classical music,” Seaton said. “It’s all music, and it can all affect us in deep and profound ways.”

That will be demonstrated in the orchestra’s first concert of the 2023-2024 season, “Bluegrass to Bohemia,” which will be presented Sept. 30.

The guest artist for the concert will be violinist Tessa Lark, who will be performing “Sky,” a piece for violin and orchestra composed for her by acclaimed composer Michael Torke.

Lark, a native of Kentucky, grew up playing bluegrass music before pursuing her studies in classical violin (she and Seaton became friends while the two of them were students at the New England Conservatory of Music). Torke wanted to take advantage of Lark’s bluegrass background to create “Sky,” which premiered in 2019. Lark’s recording of the work, with the Albany Symphony Orchestra, earned a Grammy Award nomination.

The concert will open with an orchestral arrangement of Franz Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2, as well as the Symphony No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak, a work that Seaton described as “exuberant, optimistic and energetic.”

The annual “Christmas in Tulsa” concerts will take place Dec. 15-16, with the orchestra joined by the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale to perform classic and contemporary holiday songs, as well as an audience sing-along.

The new year for the orchestra will begin with “Inspirations,” Jan. 27, 2024, which will feature the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Seaton said the concert will provide Youth Orchestra members with an opportunity that he was never able to have as a young musician — performing side-by-side with professional musicians on stage.

It is also representative of the Signature Symphony’s mission to establish partnerships with other arts organizations throughout the city, and to help build a sense of community.

The TYSO musicians will be featured on two works by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzola, the well-known “Libertango,” and the Tango Etudes, No. 1, with Seaton performing on saxophone as well as conducting the ensemble.

They will also perform with the Signature Symphony Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,” which requires two separate string orchestras as well as a string quartet to perform.

Rounding out the program will be Rodion Shchedrin’s “Carmen Suite,” a work for strings and percussion. Shchedrin created the piece as the score for a ballet for his wife, the legendary Russian ballerina Maya Plisetskaya.

Seaton promised that the orchestra’s March 2, 2024, concert, titled “Beethoven’s World,” would be a “one-of-a-kind event.” Conceived as an immersive experience, the evening will combine theater and music to take the audience into the world, and the mind, of Beethoven as he struggles with mental and physical challenges to create his groundbreaking Symphony No. 9.

The evening will include a full performance of the symphony, with a combined chorus of the Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale, the University of Tulsa Chorale and the TCC Concert Choir, as well as vocal soloists.

The season will conclude April 6 with “Tulsa Sings! Best of Broadway,” with New York performer and vocal coach Scott Coulter, who will work and perform with a group of local vocalists chosen from open auditions.

“This is one of the things that really drew me to this orchestra,” Seaton said. “It’s a showcase of Tulsa talent and a celebration of this community. And that means it’s something that truly defines what the Signature Symphony is, and continues to be.”

All Signature Symphony concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be presented in the main theater of the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St., on the TCC Southeast campus.

Season tickets for the 2023-2024 “Horizons” season will go on sale to the public April 8. For ticket information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.